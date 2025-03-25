Delight your kid and your accountant with this tremendous new Fitbit Ace LTE smartwatch deal!





This is This is Google 's first (and, so far, only) in-house intelligent timepiece made with children (and their parents' tranquility) in mind, and for an extremely limited time, you can pay a measly $116.98 for a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged unit covered by a standard 1-year manufacturer warranty.

Fitbit Ace LTE $116 98 $229 95 $113 off (49%) Kids Smartwatch with Standalone Cellular Connectivity, GPS Location, Calling and Messaging Capabilities, Activity-Based Games (Ace Pass Data Plan Required), 16+ Hours of Battery Life, Fast Charging Support, Color OLED Display with 333 ppi Density and Gorilla Glass 3 Protection, Mild Color, New, 1-Year Google Warranty Included Buy at Woot Fitbit Ace LTE $50 off (22%) Kids Smartwatch with Standalone Cellular Connectivity, GPS Location, Calling and Messaging Capabilities, Activity-Based Games (Ace Pass Data Plan Required), 16+ Hours of Battery Life, Fast Charging Support, Color OLED Display with 333 ppi Density and Gorilla Glass 3 Protection, Two Color Options Buy at Amazon





That's down from a list price of $229.95, and incredibly enough, it undercuts a Woot clearance sale that looked virtually unbeatable just a few weeks ago . This unprecedented promotion comes from the same Amazon-owned e-tailer, mind you, but it's only scheduled to run through the end of the day, so it's clearly imperative to hurry if you want to start your spring on a high note with a decidedly feature-packed and remarkably affordable smartwatch.

Amazon's own Big Spring campaign , in case you're wondering, doesn't actually include this product, so if you don't want to buy it from Woot for some reason or end up missing this extraordinary opportunity to keep your spending to a minimum, you may have to settle for a significantly humbler $50 discount.





At almost 115 bucks (or 49 percent) under its regular price, you can just about consider the 4G LTE-enabled Fitbit Ace an investment in both your child's well-being and your own peace of mind. Unfortunately, you will need to spend a little more money to unlock this bad boy's full potential and, well, actually be able to use its cellular support. A Fitbit Ace Pass data plan also includes access to Fitbit Arcade games and location sharing, so you'll probably want to cough up that extra $9.99 a month.





With or without the additional expense, you'll get a reasonably large and high-quality color OLED display, a number of extremely useful health monitoring tools, a design that's both playful and decently robust, and a... not-so-great battery life rating of "16+ hours." All in all, that's definitely not a bad list of features and capabilities for one of the cheapest brand-name smartwatches on the market and quite possibly the best such kid-friendly device available stateside in 2025.