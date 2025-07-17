Probably the best Google-made Fitbit device around is on sale at its lowest ever price





But there's still a market for reasonably feature-packed battery life champions like the Charge 6, especially at a sub-$100 price point. This bad boy normally costs $159.95, mind you, but if you hurry, you can save close to 70 bucks without making any compromises or meeting special requirements of any sort.

Fitbit Charge 6 $93 $159 95 $67 off (42%) Premium Fitness Tracker with Built-in GPS, Stress Management Tools, Sleep Tracking, 24/7 Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Irregular Heart Rhythm Notifications, YouTube Music Controls, Google Maps, Google Wallet, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Color Touchscreen, Up to 7 Days of Battery Life, Porcelain/Silver Color, 6-Month Fitbit Premium Membership Included Buy at Walmart





Yes, Walmart is currently selling brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units in a Porcelain/Silver color combo at $93, thus beating all previous deals offered by all major US retailers on this particular device, including during events like Black Friday or Prime Day.





Whether or not Google plans to release an upgraded Fitbit Charge 7 anytime soon, the nearly two-year-old Charge 6 remains a smart buy for a certain type of audience at this lower-than-ever price, delivering among others a battery life of up to seven days between charges, super-reliable 24/7 heart rate monitoring, and potentially life-saving ECG technology.

Believe it or not, you can use this little guy to manage your daily stress levels and keep an eye on your blood oxygen too, which are features you'd typically have to pay more than $200 to get on a full-blown smartwatch.





Fitbit Charge 6 's display can't compare to what something like the Granted, the's display can't compare to what something like the Apple Watch Series 10 or Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 offers, but for a "basic" fitness tracker, that's also not bad in terms of either size or resolution, employing premium AMOLED technology to show key information and alerts from your Android handset or iPhone in excellent quality.





I almost can't see how a sequel could possibly improve this value proposition this year or the next, so I definitely wouldn't be surprised if Google "neglects" to roll out a Fitbit Charge 7.

