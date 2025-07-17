Probably the best Google-made Fitbit device around is on sale at its lowest ever price
Remember the 2023-released Fitbit Charge 6? Google's reasonably feature-packed battery life champion is amazingly sold by Walmart for less than $100 right now.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
You know what Google-made device doesn't get a lot of love or attention nowadays? That's right, the Fitbit Charge 6. In large part, that's probably because activity trackers in general have essentially been rendered obsolete in recent years by cheaper and cheaper smartwatches with better and better health monitoring tools.
But there's still a market for reasonably feature-packed battery life champions like the Charge 6, especially at a sub-$100 price point. This bad boy normally costs $159.95, mind you, but if you hurry, you can save close to 70 bucks without making any compromises or meeting special requirements of any sort.
Yes, Walmart is currently selling brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units in a Porcelain/Silver color combo at $93, thus beating all previous deals offered by all major US retailers on this particular device, including during events like Black Friday or Prime Day.
Whether or not Google plans to release an upgraded Fitbit Charge 7 anytime soon, the nearly two-year-old Charge 6 remains a smart buy for a certain type of audience at this lower-than-ever price, delivering among others a battery life of up to seven days between charges, super-reliable 24/7 heart rate monitoring, and potentially life-saving ECG technology.
Believe it or not, you can use this little guy to manage your daily stress levels and keep an eye on your blood oxygen too, which are features you'd typically have to pay more than $200 to get on a full-blown smartwatch.
Granted, the Fitbit Charge 6's display can't compare to what something like the Apple Watch Series 10 or Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 offers, but for a "basic" fitness tracker, that's also not bad in terms of either size or resolution, employing premium AMOLED technology to show key information and alerts from your Android handset or iPhone in excellent quality.
I almost can't see how a sequel could possibly improve this value proposition this year or the next, so I definitely wouldn't be surprised if Google "neglects" to roll out a Fitbit Charge 7.
17 Jul, 2025Probably the best Google-made Fitbit device around is on sale at its lowest ever price
25 Mar, 2025Delight your kid and your accountant with this tremendous new Fitbit Ace LTE smartwatch deal!
06 Mar, 2025Google's kid-friendly Fitbit Ace LTE smartwatch is on 'clearance' at a remarkably low price
13 Nov, 2024The best kids smartwatch just got better with an outstanding new Fitbit Ace LTE discount
07 Nov, 2024The high-end Fitbit Sense 2 smartwatch plunges into low-cost territory with early Black Friday deal
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: