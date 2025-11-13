Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 11" 22% off!

The Garmin Instinct 3 is a rugged gem you won't want to miss at its best price

The Instinct 3 with an AMOLED touchscreen is impossible to resist at $100 off.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Deals Garmin
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person holds the Garmin Instinct 3 (AMOLED) in their palm.
View now at Amazon
Earlier, we shared an epic Garmin Forerunner 265 promo that could knock your socks off. But that’s not the only incredible Amazon deal on a Garmin wearable — the Instinct 3 is also on sale. We’re talking a hefty $100 discount on the 45mm model with an AMOLED touchscreen, too!

The Garmin Instinct 3 is $100 off ahead of Black Friday

$100 off (22%)
The Garmin Instinct 3 has become cheaper than ever on Amazon. For a limited time, the 45mm variant with an AMOLED touchscreen is $100 cheaper. The promo is only available on the Neo Tropic color. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon

Ultra-rugged, long-lasting, and now cheaper than ever before, this wearable is a proper Apple Watch Series 11 alternative. And yes — Black Friday is coming up soon, but does that guarantee a better deal? Not at all! Don’t wait too long and save 22% while this generous promo is still available.

There’s a lot to like about this Garmin watch, by the way. Like previous generations, it’s an ultra-rugged timepiece, but now comes with a brilliant touchscreen and an impressive 18-day battery life. And with the built-in LED flashlight, nighttime adventures become much easier!

What do you get in terms of features, though? In a word, almost everything! From advanced sleep monitoring and Pulse Ox measurements to a three-axis compass, this bad boy gives you 24/7 wellness and health monitoring anywhere you go.

Activity tracking is spot-on as well. The wearable supports Garmin Coach, multiple built-in sports profiles (including HIIT), and even lets you create your own workouts. What’s more, with Garmin Coach support, you achieve your performance goals. The timepiece also offers recovery time insights to help you determine how long you need to rest before your next high-effort session.

Just like the Forerunner 265, this unit has multi-band GPS with SatIQ technology support. That ensures superb positioning accuracy in any environment. Want to learn more about this bad boy? Check out our full Garmin Instinct 3 review.

There’s just no denying it — the Garmin Instinct 3 is the whole package! If you’ve been waiting for a seriously good price cut, now’s the time to act. Grab yours for $100 off at Amazon while this deal lasts.

Iconic Phones is now up for pre-order in the US!

Our new coffee table book, Iconic Phones, is a stunning visual tribute to the legends in the world of phones, featuring exclusive high-resolution photography, stories, quotes and fun trivia. Pre-order now and save 15% with code: PARENA15
Pre-order now
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15190 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Garmin Smartwatches - Deals History
149 stories
13 Nov, 2025
The Garmin Instinct 3 is a rugged gem you won't want to miss at its best price Garmin's Forerunner 265 is a total bestseller at $150 off
09 Oct, 2025
Brilliant Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 Sapphire Edition dives to an unheard-of low on Amazon
02 Oct, 2025
Amazon slashes the Garmin Vivoactive 6 to its best price
29 Sep, 2025
Get the budget Garmin Forerunner 55 at its lowest price in months
Expand timeline
Loading ...
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 12

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 9

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Google is deprioritizing Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 users
Google is deprioritizing Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 users
Huawei is about to get banned in the EU
Huawei is about to get banned in the EU
Samsung is already selling the top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra at a Black Friday-grade discount
Samsung is already selling the top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra at a Black Friday-grade discount
Pixel users get a lifesaving fix in the November 2025 update
Pixel users get a lifesaving fix in the November 2025 update
Everyone says OnePlus lost its way, but I say it finally found it
Everyone says OnePlus lost its way, but I say it finally found it
Verizon wants to make it hard for AT&T and T-Mobile users to stay put
Verizon wants to make it hard for AT&T and T-Mobile users to stay put

Latest News

Something big could be happening with T-Mobile this month
Something big could be happening with T-Mobile this month
Apple plans to turn into an AI pioneer by adding a chatbot to one of its apps
Apple plans to turn into an AI pioneer by adding a chatbot to one of its apps
One rumored iPhone model is no longer coming out later next year
One rumored iPhone model is no longer coming out later next year
Galaxy S26 Ultra may have a display downgrade in the name of a camera upgrade
Galaxy S26 Ultra may have a display downgrade in the name of a camera upgrade
T-Mobile teams up with 24-hour cable channel to bring you closer to important breaking news
T-Mobile teams up with 24-hour cable channel to bring you closer to important breaking news
Everyone says OnePlus lost its way, but I say it finally found it
Everyone says OnePlus lost its way, but I say it finally found it
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless