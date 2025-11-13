Garmin's Forerunner 265 is a total bestseller at $150 off
Grab this impressive wearable at its best price before it's too alte.
Garmin Forerunner 265 at its best price ever! You read that right — the wearable has landed at a new all-time low on Amazon, following a stupendous 33% discount. And it’s not even Black Friday yet!Attention, runners! This is your chance to grab the larger
But wait — it gets better. This is the first time we’ve seen the Garmin watch on sale since June. And at the time, you could save $100, while the e-commerce giant currently gives you $150 off. So, if previous deals didn’t seem good enough for you, this offer is definitely worth it.
Featuring a 1.3-inch AMOLED touchscreen and all the health and wellness features you can possibly need, this is easily one of the best Forerunner models. Firstly, it gives you morning reports as soon as you wake up, with an overview of your sleep, recovery needs, and even weather info, among others.
As you might know, Garmin’s wearables are also renowned for their heart rate accuracy, and the Forerunner 265 is no exception. Beyond these, you get training status and readiness, body battery energy monitoring, sleep insights, multiple race features, and over 30+ built-in activity profiles.
For those who are used to training off the beaten path, the timepiece also supports multi-band GPS. This delivers improved positioning accuracy not just in the great outdoors but also in densely populated areas. No matter how you look at it, this wearable covers all the basics… and then some.
Sure, its OS is slightly less intuitive to navigate, but it certainly works once you get used to it. But unlike popular Samsung and Apple models, this watch comes with an epic 13-day battery life in smartwatch mode. No daily charging needed!
Sounds good enough to you? If so, don’t waste time and save big on the 46mm Garmin Forerunner 265 with this incredible Amazon deal before it vanishes.
