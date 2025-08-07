The Garmin Forerunner 165 is now a sweet bargain at Amazon
Sports tracking, AMOLED screen, and now, a more affordable price!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
It's been some time since we last saw the Garmin Forerunner 165 at a decent discount, but that's changed today. Right now, Amazon sells the wearable for 18% off, bringing it just under $205 from its original $250 asking price.
Sure, that's not a huge discount, but it's still a rare chance to save on a pretty solid running smartwatch with various features. Plus, we haven't seen a substantial discount since June, so it's definitely worth a look.
When it comes to sports tracking, the Forerunner 165 truly shines. It packs multiple activity profiles (over 25!), including HIIT, climbing, tennis, open water swimming, and more. The unit delivers quite accurate readings, too, even though it uses an older Elevate Gen 4 sensor.
Battery life is another highlight here. The Forerunner 165 delivers up to 11 days of battery life in smartwatch mode, which is quite impressive. Even in GPS-only mode, you're getting up to 19 hours of use between charges.
Still on the fence? In that case, we suggest you check out the Garmin Forerunner 165 review for more insights into overall performance. And if you think it's good enough to meet your everyday needs, now's your chance to buy it at a discounted price. Get the model in Black and save 18% at Amazon while this promo lasts.
Unlike many Garmin watches, this bad boy features a brilliant AMOLED display, allowing you to navigate it with effortless swipes. It also boasts a lightweight design, allowing you to wear it comfortably all day long.
On top of that, the wearable offers useful health features. Beyond heart rate tracking, it packs morning reports, training effect that helps you understand the benefits of each workout, and more. You even get safety features on board, such as incident detection.
