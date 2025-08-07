The Garmin Forerunner 165 is now a sweet bargain at Amazon

$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

It's been some time since we last saw the Garmin Forerunner 165 at a decent discount, but that's changed today. Right now, Amazon sells the wearable for 18% off, bringing it just under $205 from its original $250 asking price.

The Garmin Forerunner 165 is a fantastic bargain at Amazon right now. Possibly for a limited time, you can buy the Standard Edition in Black for 18% off its original price.
Sure, that's not a huge discount, but it's still a rare chance to save on a pretty solid running smartwatch with various features. Plus, we haven't seen a substantial discount since June, so it's definitely worth a look.

Unlike many Garmin watches, this bad boy features a brilliant AMOLED display, allowing you to navigate it with effortless swipes. It also boasts a lightweight design, allowing you to wear it comfortably all day long.

When it comes to sports tracking, the Forerunner 165 truly shines. It packs multiple activity profiles (over 25!), including HIIT, climbing, tennis, open water swimming, and more. The unit delivers quite accurate readings, too, even though it uses an older Elevate Gen 4 sensor.

On top of that, the wearable offers useful health features. Beyond heart rate tracking, it packs morning reports, training effect that helps you understand the benefits of each workout, and more. You even get safety features on board, such as incident detection.

Battery life is another highlight here. The Forerunner 165 delivers up to 11 days of battery life in smartwatch mode, which is quite impressive. Even in GPS-only mode, you're getting up to 19 hours of use between charges.

Still on the fence? In that case, we suggest you check out the Garmin Forerunner 165 review for more insights into overall performance. And if you think it's good enough to meet your everyday needs, now's your chance to buy it at a discounted price. Get the model in Black and save 18% at Amazon while this promo lasts.

Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
