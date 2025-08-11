The Galaxy Tab S10+ is way more tempting with this exclusive Amazon discount
Amazon's exclusive sale makes the Galaxy Tab S10+ a much more attractive pick right now.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you're after a Galaxy tablet with loads of potential and a more affordable price, the Galaxy Tab S10+ is worth your attention. Right now, Amazon lets you save $181 on the 256GB model in Moonstone Gray. In case you're wondering, this is an exclusive offer that neither Best Buy nor Walmart matches right now.
But wait, it gets better! The current 18% discount is an all-time high at Amazon in quite some time. We last came across a slightly better deal on this ~$1,000 tablet back in May, so it's clearly not something you can see every day.
When it comes to performance, the Samsung tablet packs a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chip, which provides a buttery-smooth day-to-day experience. There's serious potential for demanding apps and games, too. Of course, you also get some AI features on deck, including automated transcriptions and summaries delivered by Galaxy AI. You can also directly translate PDFs on screen and more.
If you think the Galaxy Tab S10+ is the right choice for you, now's your chance to grab a solid, straight-up discount. And if you'd prefer a more affordable Android tablet with just as impressive specs, consider the OnePlus Pad 3, which is also on sale right now.
But wait, it gets better! The current 18% discount is an all-time high at Amazon in quite some time. We last came across a slightly better deal on this ~$1,000 tablet back in May, so it's clearly not something you can see every day.
The Galaxy Tab S10+ brings a lot to the table, too. Although it looks pretty much the same as its predecessor, featuring a 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate, it comes with a seriously impressive anti-reflective coating. That considerably improves visibility and ensures a more comfortable viewing experience.
When it comes to performance, the Samsung tablet packs a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chip, which provides a buttery-smooth day-to-day experience. There's serious potential for demanding apps and games, too. Of course, you also get some AI features on deck, including automated transcriptions and summaries delivered by Galaxy AI. You can also directly translate PDFs on screen and more.
Factor in the S Pen in the box, the long software support, and the 10,090mAh battery under the hood, and you've got a solid flagship Samsung slate. Sure, it might not be exactly cheap even at $181 off, but it checks a lot of boxes for its asking price.
If you think the Galaxy Tab S10+ is the right choice for you, now's your chance to grab a solid, straight-up discount. And if you'd prefer a more affordable Android tablet with just as impressive specs, consider the OnePlus Pad 3, which is also on sale right now.
11 Aug, 2025The Galaxy Tab S10+ is way more tempting with this exclusive Amazon discount
01 Aug, 2025At 30% off, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is budget champ you don't want to miss
29 Jul, 2025The well-rounded Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ with 128GB storage is deeply discounted for a limited time
27 Jul, 2025The Galaxy Tab A9+ still shines with a decent Amazon discount
08 Jul, 2025The budget-friendly Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is an epic bargain at 43% off this Prime Day
Loading ...
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: