The Galaxy Tab S10+ is way more tempting with this exclusive Amazon discount

Amazon's exclusive sale makes the Galaxy Tab S10+ a much more attractive pick right now.

Samsung Deals Galaxy Tab
Back view of the Galaxy Tab S10+ set against an orange background, with a clock visible in the background.
If you're after a Galaxy tablet with loads of potential and a more affordable price, the Galaxy Tab S10+ is worth your attention. Right now, Amazon lets you save $181 on the 256GB model in Moonstone Gray. In case you're wondering, this is an exclusive offer that neither Best Buy nor Walmart matches right now.

Save $181 on the Galaxy Tab S10+ at Amazon

$181 off (18%)
The Galaxy Tab S10+ with 256GB of storage is way more affordable right now. Amazon's latest sale shaved $181 off the Moonstone Gray model's original price, bringing it to a seriously good price for the first time in months. The deal might not last too long, so you might want to act fast.
Buy at Amazon

But wait, it gets better! The current 18% discount is an all-time high at Amazon in quite some time. We last came across a slightly better deal on this ~$1,000 tablet back in May, so it's clearly not something you can see every day.

The Galaxy Tab S10+ brings a lot to the table, too. Although it looks pretty much the same as its predecessor, featuring a 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate, it comes with a seriously impressive anti-reflective coating. That considerably improves visibility and ensures a more comfortable viewing experience.

When it comes to performance, the Samsung tablet packs a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chip, which provides a buttery-smooth day-to-day experience. There's serious potential for demanding apps and games, too. Of course, you also get some AI features on deck, including automated transcriptions and summaries delivered by Galaxy AI. You can also directly translate PDFs on screen and more.

Factor in the S Pen in the box, the long software support, and the 10,090mAh battery under the hood, and you've got a solid flagship Samsung slate. Sure, it might not be exactly cheap even at $181 off, but it checks a lot of boxes for its asking price.

If you think the Galaxy Tab S10+ is the right choice for you, now's your chance to grab a solid, straight-up discount. And if you'd prefer a more affordable Android tablet with just as impressive specs, consider the OnePlus Pad 3, which is also on sale right now.

Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless