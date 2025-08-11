$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

The OnePlus Pad 3 is finally available at a sweet discount and a $99.99 gift

The OnePlus Pad 3 is now available at a lower price and comes with a fantastic $99.99 gift. Get yours now!

Did you know the premium OnePlus Pad 3 is now available at a lower price? That's right — the $699.99 Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered beast is $50 off, plus it ships with a fantastic freebie worth up to $99.99. This is its first-time discount, by the way, so it's definitely worth checking out.

Save $50 on the OnePlus Pad 3 and grab a gift

$649 99
$699 99
$50 off (7%)
The OnePlus Store is now offering the OnePlus Pad 3 with a tempting $50 discount. While that's a solid first-time straight-up discount, you can unlock an even better bargain by providing an eligible device trade-in in good condition. You also receive a freebie worth up to $99.99.
Buy at OnePlus

But what freebies does the OnePlus Store offer? At the moment, you can get either the OnePlus Stylo 2 ($99.99 value) or the OnePlus Pad 3 folio case ($49.99 value).

Earlier, during the pre-order period, OnePlus sweetened the offer with two freebies worth a combined $300, but there was no discount on the tablet. So, for anyone who missed out, this first-ever straight-up discount doesn't look half bad, especially when it's paired with a solid $99.99 gift.

The latest OnePlus tablet might not be as popular as flagship Galaxy devices, but it's actually a solid powerhouse. It features a gorgeous 13.2-inch LCD display with a 7:5 aspect ratio and ultra-crisp 3.4K resolution. Factor in the refresh rate of up to 144Hz, and you've got the ideal screen for binge-watching, multitasking, and more.

It's not just the display that impresses, though. As mentioned, this Android tablet runs on Qualcomm's ultra-powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, providing insane potential for just about anything you can imagine. Also, as the performance test results in our OnePlus Pad 3 review show, the slate easily outperforms the substantially pricier Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra.

On top of everything else, the device packs a solid 12,140mAh battery with fast charging support of up to 80W. That means plenty of screen time for your needs and quick top-ups — a welcome extra for sure.

So, what do you think? If the OnePlus Pad 3 sounds like a solid pick for you, now's the time to grab a $50 discount and a gift valued at $99.99. Just a heads up — you might need to hurry, as this promo might not stay live for long.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless