The OnePlus Pad 3 is finally available at a sweet discount and a $99.99 gift
The OnePlus Pad 3 is now available at a lower price and comes with a fantastic $99.99 gift. Get yours now!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Did you know the premium OnePlus Pad 3 is now available at a lower price? That's right — the $699.99 Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered beast is $50 off, plus it ships with a fantastic freebie worth up to $99.99. This is its first-time discount, by the way, so it's definitely worth checking out.
But what freebies does the OnePlus Store offer? At the moment, you can get either the OnePlus Stylo 2 ($99.99 value) or the OnePlus Pad 3 folio case ($49.99 value).
The latest OnePlus tablet might not be as popular as flagship Galaxy devices, but it's actually a solid powerhouse. It features a gorgeous 13.2-inch LCD display with a 7:5 aspect ratio and ultra-crisp 3.4K resolution. Factor in the refresh rate of up to 144Hz, and you've got the ideal screen for binge-watching, multitasking, and more.
On top of everything else, the device packs a solid 12,140mAh battery with fast charging support of up to 80W. That means plenty of screen time for your needs and quick top-ups — a welcome extra for sure.
So, what do you think? If the OnePlus Pad 3 sounds like a solid pick for you, now's the time to grab a $50 discount and a gift valued at $99.99. Just a heads up — you might need to hurry, as this promo might not stay live for long.
But what freebies does the OnePlus Store offer? At the moment, you can get either the OnePlus Stylo 2 ($99.99 value) or the OnePlus Pad 3 folio case ($49.99 value).
Earlier, during the pre-order period, OnePlus sweetened the offer with two freebies worth a combined $300, but there was no discount on the tablet. So, for anyone who missed out, this first-ever straight-up discount doesn't look half bad, especially when it's paired with a solid $99.99 gift.
The latest OnePlus tablet might not be as popular as flagship Galaxy devices, but it's actually a solid powerhouse. It features a gorgeous 13.2-inch LCD display with a 7:5 aspect ratio and ultra-crisp 3.4K resolution. Factor in the refresh rate of up to 144Hz, and you've got the ideal screen for binge-watching, multitasking, and more.
It's not just the display that impresses, though. As mentioned, this Android tablet runs on Qualcomm's ultra-powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, providing insane potential for just about anything you can imagine. Also, as the performance test results in our OnePlus Pad 3 review show, the slate easily outperforms the substantially pricier Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra.
On top of everything else, the device packs a solid 12,140mAh battery with fast charging support of up to 80W. That means plenty of screen time for your needs and quick top-ups — a welcome extra for sure.
So, what do you think? If the OnePlus Pad 3 sounds like a solid pick for you, now's the time to grab a $50 discount and a gift valued at $99.99. Just a heads up — you might need to hurry, as this promo might not stay live for long.
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: