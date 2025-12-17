New Pixel Buds Pro 2 promo lands at Amazon right before the holidays
Now's the time to secure a premium audio experience at a lower price.
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The conditions of the deal/s may have changed since the initial publishing of this post.
Recommended For You
Right off the bat, we should note that these wireless earbuds have been even cheaper during Black Friday. But that 41% discount vanished almost immediately. If you missed it, this is your next chance to save big.
Extremely lightweight and comfortable, these puppies deliver fantastic comfort even after hours of listening. They also feature two wearing modes, adjusting to your everyday needs. But how do they sound? In a word — perfect for many.
As you can see from our Pixel Buds Pro 2 review, they are quite balanced right out of the box, featuring tight and punchy bass, wide and clear mids, and sparkling highs. Unlike some models, these don’t emphasize any frequency, making them suitable for all sorts of music.
The ANC is solid as well. Although it doesn’t work quite as well as the AirPods Pro 2 or the newer model, it’s great compared to cheaper alternatives. It filters a lot of background noise, making commutes and travel much more enjoyable.
One of the best things about the Pixel Buds Pro 2 is the battery life. Delivering up to eight hours of music on a single charge (with ANC on), plus an extra 22 hours from the charging case. That’s a total of 30 hours right there!
All things considered, these Pixel earbuds are worth every penny. They check all the boxes you could want: quality sound, good ANC, and long battery life. And now, they’re an excellent choice at 28% off. Grab a pair at Amazon while it lasts.
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
02 Feb, 2026Amazon just slashed prices for the Pixel Buds Pro 2, making them way harder to resist
17 Dec, 2025New Pixel Buds Pro 2 promo lands at Amazon right before the holidays
04 Nov, 2025Unmissable Pixel Buds Pro 2 sale goes live on Amazon ahead of Black Friday
28 Sep, 2025The 2025 Pixel Buds Pro 2 hit their best price on Amazon ahead of Prime Day
15 Sep, 2025The Pixel Buds Pro 2 are now available at a fantastic discount on Amazon
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: