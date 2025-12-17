Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

New Pixel Buds Pro 2 promo lands at Amazon right before the holidays

Now's the time to secure a premium audio experience at a lower price.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Deals Google Google Pixel
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The conditions of the deal/s may have changed since the initial publishing of this post.
Pixel Buds Pro 2 earbuds outside of their charging case are being held in a person's palm.
View now at Amazon
Attention, Pixel audio lovers — Amazon just improved one of its best Pixel Buds Pro 2 offers. Likely for a very limited time, you can grab the Hazel color option with a huge 28% discount, which saves you $64. Sure, this isn’t a dramatically different offer than the previous 26% markdown that’s still available on other colorways — but every little bit helps when you’re saving, right?

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 are now 28% off

$64 off (28%)
Amazon is now allowing you to save 28% on the Pixel Buds Pro 2 in Hazel. That's a $64 discount, which is their highest discount right now. If you don't like this particular color option, you can grab another variant for about $60 off. Don't wait up, as this promo is selling out fast.
Buy at Amazon

Recommended For You



Right off the bat, we should note that these wireless earbuds have been even cheaper during Black Friday. But that 41% discount vanished almost immediately. If you missed it, this is your next chance to save big.

Extremely lightweight and comfortable, these puppies deliver fantastic comfort even after hours of listening. They also feature two wearing modes, adjusting to your everyday needs. But how do they sound? In a word — perfect for many.

As you can see from our Pixel Buds Pro 2 review, they are quite balanced right out of the box, featuring tight and punchy bass, wide and clear mids, and sparkling highs. Unlike some models, these don’t emphasize any frequency, making them suitable for all sorts of music.

The ANC is solid as well. Although it doesn’t work quite as well as the AirPods Pro 2 or the newer model, it’s great compared to cheaper alternatives. It filters a lot of background noise, making commutes and travel much more enjoyable.

One of the best things about the Pixel Buds Pro 2 is the battery life. Delivering up to eight hours of music on a single charge (with ANC on), plus an extra 22 hours from the charging case. That’s a total of 30 hours right there!

All things considered, these Pixel earbuds are worth every penny. They check all the boxes you could want: quality sound, good ANC, and long battery life. And now, they’re an excellent choice at 28% off. Grab a pair at Amazon while it lasts.

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

$30 /mo
$35
$5 off (14%)
New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Buy at Visible
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15945 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova

Recommended For You

Google Pixel Buds - Deals History
37 stories
02 Feb, 2026
Amazon just slashed prices for the Pixel Buds Pro 2, making them way harder to resist
17 Dec, 2025
New Pixel Buds Pro 2 promo lands at Amazon right before the holidays
04 Nov, 2025
Unmissable Pixel Buds Pro 2 sale goes live on Amazon ahead of Black Friday
28 Sep, 2025
The 2025 Pixel Buds Pro 2 hit their best price on Amazon ahead of Prime Day
15 Sep, 2025
The Pixel Buds Pro 2 are now available at a fantastic discount on Amazon
Expand timeline
Loading ...
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 6

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 9
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Futuristic T-Mobile vision is leaving customers and employees out in the cold
Futuristic T-Mobile vision is leaving customers and employees out in the cold
Two new features are officially announced today for the Google Messages app
Two new features are officially announced today for the Google Messages app
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Wide Fold will apparently leave the Z Fold 7 in the dust in one key area
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Wide Fold will apparently leave the Z Fold 7 in the dust in one key area
Millions of Verizon customers have a new worry hanging over their heads
Millions of Verizon customers have a new worry hanging over their heads
Samsung is officially getting one of Apple’s best features to the Galaxy S26
Samsung is officially getting one of Apple’s best features to the Galaxy S26
T-Mobile rep blames the T-Life app for allowing this fraud to take place in the carrier's stores
T-Mobile rep blames the T-Life app for allowing this fraud to take place in the carrier's stores

Latest News

Verizon will try to make the impossible happen in less than 80 days
Verizon will try to make the impossible happen in less than 80 days
One of your favorite Galaxy Ultra features will not be making a comeback on the S27
One of your favorite Galaxy Ultra features will not be making a comeback on the S27
The insanely advanced specs of the OnePlus Nord 6 'mid-ranger' are now official
The insanely advanced specs of the OnePlus Nord 6 'mid-ranger' are now official
This mid-range Pixel just stole a crucial authentication feature Google once reserved for its best phones
This mid-range Pixel just stole a crucial authentication feature Google once reserved for its best phones
Pixel Buds Pro 2 drop under $170, offering premium sound for your Swiftie playlist
Pixel Buds Pro 2 drop under $170, offering premium sound for your Swiftie playlist
Here's why to avoid the iPhone 16e, get the iPhone Air… or, even better, wait for the iPhone 18 Pro
Here's why to avoid the iPhone 16e, get the iPhone Air… or, even better, wait for the iPhone 18 Pro
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless