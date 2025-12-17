Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

At $250 off, the Galaxy Tab S10+ is the perfect holiday gift for Samsung fans

This promo should definitely be on your radar, especially if you're after big savings.

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Rear view of the Galaxy Tab S10+, with a clock visible in the background in the upper right corner.
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Amazon’s latest sale makes it much easier to complete your Galaxy ecosystem with a new premium tablet without paying a sky-high price. The e-commerce giant is letting you save a huge $250 on the 256GB Tab S10+, bringing it to just about $750.

Amazon slashes $250 off the Galaxy Tab S10+

$250 off (25%)
The Galaxy Tab S10+ is much harder to resist at $250 off, and that's exactly how much you can save on one at Amazon right now. The bargain is available on the 256GB variant in Platinum Silver only. It's a limited-time promo, too, so you might want to act fast.
Buy at Amazon

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Granted, this promo didn’t just go live today. In fact, it’s been around for about two weeks, so it’s likely to end soon. But if you missed out initially (for whatever reason), it’s a bargain worth considering. In case you’re wondering, the 512GB variant is also on sale, and you can now get it for 28% off.

The Galaxy Tab S10+ looks as premium as Samsung’s flagship tablets get. True, it’s mostly identical to its predecessor, but we wouldn’t call that a drawback. With its lightweight aluminum body and gorgeous 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, this model is everything you could need from an Android tablet.

Inside, it features a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor. While that may seem a far cry from Qualcomm’s premium chips, it actually delivers great performance across the board. The device handles all sorts of tasks without any stutter or hiccups, making it a solid pick for entertainment, gaming, and even some work-related apps.

The software support is a notable highlight here. Just like the best Samsung phones, this tablet gets seven years of promised software and security patches, ensuring the latest features and Galaxy AI extras for years to come. Speaking of AI, the tablet packs a plethora of artificial intelligence features to enhance your experience.

For example, Galaxy AI delivers automated translations, and Sketch to Image is on deck as well. Let’s not ignore the S Pen, which lets you take notes, doodle when bored, and more with ease (and without paying extra).

Although the Galaxy Tab S10+ can’t be called “budget-friendly” even at $250 off, we believe its overall value for money makes it a worthwhile choice for Samsung fans. If you’ve been waiting for a big discount, now’s the time to act.

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

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New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Buy at Visible
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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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