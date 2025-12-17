At $250 off, the Galaxy Tab S10+ is the perfect holiday gift for Samsung fans
This promo should definitely be on your radar, especially if you're after big savings.
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Tab S10+, bringing it to just about $750.Amazon’s latest sale makes it much easier to complete your Galaxy ecosystem with a new premium tablet without paying a sky-high price. The e-commerce giant is letting you save a huge $250 on the 256GB
Granted, this promo didn’t just go live today. In fact, it’s been around for about two weeks, so it’s likely to end soon. But if you missed out initially (for whatever reason), it’s a bargain worth considering. In case you’re wondering, the 512GB variant is also on sale, and you can now get it for 28% off.
Inside, it features a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor. While that may seem a far cry from Qualcomm’s premium chips, it actually delivers great performance across the board. The device handles all sorts of tasks without any stutter or hiccups, making it a solid pick for entertainment, gaming, and even some work-related apps.
For example, Galaxy AI delivers automated translations, and Sketch to Image is on deck as well. Let’s not ignore the S Pen, which lets you take notes, doodle when bored, and more with ease (and without paying extra).
Although the Galaxy Tab S10+ can’t be called “budget-friendly” even at $250 off, we believe its overall value for money makes it a worthwhile choice for Samsung fans. If you’ve been waiting for a big discount, now’s the time to act.
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Granted, this promo didn’t just go live today. In fact, it’s been around for about two weeks, so it’s likely to end soon. But if you missed out initially (for whatever reason), it’s a bargain worth considering. In case you’re wondering, the 512GB variant is also on sale, and you can now get it for 28% off.
The Galaxy Tab S10+ looks as premium as Samsung’s flagship tablets get. True, it’s mostly identical to its predecessor, but we wouldn’t call that a drawback. With its lightweight aluminum body and gorgeous 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, this model is everything you could need from an Android tablet.
Inside, it features a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor. While that may seem a far cry from Qualcomm’s premium chips, it actually delivers great performance across the board. The device handles all sorts of tasks without any stutter or hiccups, making it a solid pick for entertainment, gaming, and even some work-related apps.
The software support is a notable highlight here. Just like the best Samsung phones, this tablet gets seven years of promised software and security patches, ensuring the latest features and Galaxy AI extras for years to come. Speaking of AI, the tablet packs a plethora of artificial intelligence features to enhance your experience.
For example, Galaxy AI delivers automated translations, and Sketch to Image is on deck as well. Let’s not ignore the S Pen, which lets you take notes, doodle when bored, and more with ease (and without paying extra).
Although the Galaxy Tab S10+ can’t be called “budget-friendly” even at $250 off, we believe its overall value for money makes it a worthwhile choice for Samsung fans. If you’ve been waiting for a big discount, now’s the time to act.
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