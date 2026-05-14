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The Titan 2 Elite's $4M Kickstarter proved the BlackBerry void is real

It's now the most-funded keyboard smartphone ever made.

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Johanna Romero
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Titan 2 Elite Kickstarter backers
The Titan 2 Elite became the most funded keyboard smartphone. | Image by Unihertz
The keyboard phone comeback isn't a meme anymore. It's a movement, and the numbers just made that impossible to ignore.

Unihertz just closed one of the wildest Kickstarter runs in phone history

The Titan 2 Elite Kickstarter campaign officially wrapped, and Unihertz pulled in over $4 million from more than 8,800 backers across 50 days. That's a massive jump from where things stood when we covered the demand for this phone hitting $3 million, and it cements the Titan 2 Elite as the most-funded keyboard smartphone ever made.

For anyone who missed the Kickstarter window, pre-orders are now open directly on Unihertz's official website. It should be noted that (except early backer units) the standard Titan 2 Elite ships in August while the Pro variant doesn't ship until December.

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Video by Unihertz

What you're actually getting

The standard model packs a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 (5G), 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 256 GB of storage, and a triple camera setup with a 50 MP main lens, 50 MP telephoto, and a 32 MP selfie camera. The Pro bumps that up to a Dimensity 8400, 512 GB of storage, and adds OIS to the main camera.

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Both versions get a 4.03-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, a 4,050 mAh battery with 33W fast charging, Android 16, NFC, an IR port, and a real QWERTY keyboard underneath. The five-year update commitment from Unihertz's earlier announcement back in January still stands, with security patches running through 2031.

What would it take to make you carry two phones instead of one?
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Why this matters way more than it looks

For years, the keyboard phone segment was a punchline. Every time someone brought up BlackBerry nostalgia, the response was the same dismissive shrug: that ship has sailed, touchscreens won, move on.

8,800 backers and $4 million say otherwise. The Clicks Communicator is also building momentum, however, the Titan 2 Elite is the clear front-runner, and our readers already picked it as their favorite in an earlier poll with over 40% of the vote.

The Titan 2 Elite is the perfect second phone, and I'd know

I've been using a pre-production review unit in my rotation, and I've found my groove with it. I pair the Titan 2 Elite with my Pixel 10 Pro Fold, and I genuinely think it's the perfect combination.

The Titan 2 Elite handles all my triage. Notifications, replies, Slack, texts, email, anything that needs my thumbs and my full attention goes through the physical keys, which honestly feels great after years of mistyping on glass. When I want to actually consume something like YouTube, Instagram, or a long article, I open the Pixel 10 Pro Fold and get a real screen for it.

That split solved a problem I didn't even realize I had: my main phone was trying to be a typewriter, a TV, and a camera all at once, and it was mediocre at all three. Two purpose-built devices working together beats one phone trying to do everything.

It's become very evident that the industry was wrong about us. Samsung, Apple, and Google spent a decade convincing everyone that bigger, glassier, and more identical was the only path forward. A small company from China just raised $4 million doing the exact opposite, and 8,800 people put real money on it before they even held the phone. That's a referendum, not a fluke.

Come say hi on X at https://www.x.com/jojothetechie and Threads at https://www.threads.com/@jojothetechie for hot takes, behind-the-scenes coverage, and more keyboard phone content than is probably reasonable.

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Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
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