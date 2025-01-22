First Galaxy S25 Ultra Camera Samples

Galaxy S25

Galaxy S25 Ultra





Receive the latest mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. Trade-in Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Ultra for up to $1,250+ off $399 99 $1419 99 $1020 off (72%) The Galaxy S25 Ultra is officially here! You can now pre-order the mighty Samsung flagship for up to $1,250+ off at the Samsung Store! Eligible device trade-ins help you save up to $900, and you also get a $120 free storage upgrade. Additionally, you get up to $350 Samsung Credits. Pre-order at Samsung

Trade-in Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Plus for up to $800+ off $299 99 $999 99 $700 off (70%) The exciting Galaxy S25 Plus has finally been revealed. Pre-orders are now open, and you can pre-order a unit for up to $700 off at the Samsung Store with eligible trade-ins. There's an additional $100 Samsung Credit available. Pre-order at Samsung Trade-in Pre-order the Galaxy S25 for up to $550+ off $299 99 $799 99 $500 off (63%) The "vanilla" Galaxy S25 is here! Now's the time to pre-order one with exclusive discounts of up to $500. To get the discount, you must trade in an eligible device. There's an additional $100 Samsung Credit available, which includes your $50 Reservation Gift! Pre-order at Samsung



Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra first photo samples







These quick snaps show that the S25 Ultra performs well in challenging indoor conditions. There is not too much noise and you get a good amount of detail, even with zoomed-in shots. The white balance is also quite accurate.





We did not get to test everything in this brief hands-on opportunity – things like the improved macro capabilities are one of those things we are yet to try.





We are also curious to test the noise-reduction in videos, which Samsung also mentioned is improved in the new S25 series.





We will be diving in a lot more detail about the camera over the coming days, but these first snap definitely show some promise.



