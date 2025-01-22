Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 pre-orders
Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Pre-ordering a Galaxy S25 gives you $300 of Samsung Credit, and extra savings of up to $900 via trade-in.

First Galaxy S25 Ultra Camera Samples

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
First Galaxy S25 Ultra Camera Samples
After months of leaks and rumors, the Galaxy S25 Series is finally official! Samsung’s latest flagship devices were announced during the Winter Unpacked event on January 22, and while there weren’t any huge surprises in terms of the lineup or specs, the phones are now here.

The portfolio follows the tried-and-tested formula of offering three devices: an entry-level, compact flagship in the form of the Galaxy S25, an upscaled version with a larger screen and battery (the Galaxy S25 Plus), and an ultra-premium flagship with all the bells and whistles you can think of—the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

When it comes to the camera systems, only the Galaxy S25 Ultra features a hardware upgrade to its ultrawide camera, bumping the megapixel count to 50. However, as we all know, the results you achieve aren’t just about hardware—post-processing algorithms and AI tricks play a significant role in modern smartphone photography.

So, at the Unpacked event, we set out to capture some photos with Samsung’s new Android contenders, ahead of properly testing them in our super-secret lab. You can find those below, but bear in mind that during such events, the lighting conditions are tricky to say the least.

Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Ultra for up to $1,250+ off

$399 99
$1419 99
$1020 off (72%)
The Galaxy S25 Ultra is officially here! You can now pre-order the mighty Samsung flagship for up to $1,250+ off at the Samsung Store! Eligible device trade-ins help you save up to $900, and you also get a $120 free storage upgrade. Additionally, you get up to $350 Samsung Credits.
Pre-order at Samsung

Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Plus for up to $800+ off

$299 99
$999 99
$700 off (70%)
The exciting Galaxy S25 Plus has finally been revealed. Pre-orders are now open, and you can pre-order a unit for up to $700 off at the Samsung Store with eligible trade-ins. There's an additional $100 Samsung Credit available.
Pre-order at Samsung

Pre-order the Galaxy S25 for up to $550+ off

$299 99
$799 99
$500 off (63%)
The "vanilla" Galaxy S25 is here! Now's the time to pre-order one with exclusive discounts of up to $500. To get the discount, you must trade in an eligible device. There's an additional $100 Samsung Credit available, which includes your $50 Reservation Gift!
Pre-order at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra first photo samples



These quick snaps show that the S25 Ultra performs well in challenging indoor conditions. There is not too much noise and you get a good amount of detail, even with zoomed-in shots. The white balance is also quite accurate.

We did not get to test everything in this brief hands-on opportunity – things like the improved macro capabilities are one of those things we are yet to try.

We are also curious to test the noise-reduction in videos, which Samsung also mentioned is improved in the new S25 series.

We will be diving in a lot more detail about the camera over the coming days, but these first snap definitely show some promise.

Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/264-200/BK6A4352.jpg
Mariyan Slavov Senior Reviews Writer
Mariyan, a tech enthusiast with a background in Nuclear Physics and Journalism, brings a unique perspective to PhoneArena. His childhood curiosity for gadgets evolved into a professional passion for technology, leading him to the role of Editor-in-Chief at PCWorld Bulgaria before joining PhoneArena. Mariyan's interests range from mainstream Android and iPhone debates to fringe technologies like graphene batteries and nanotechnology. Off-duty, he enjoys playing his electric guitar, practicing Japanese, and revisiting his love for video games and Haruki Murakami's works.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung has reportedly decided to 'freeze' Galaxy S25 series prices at the eleventh hour
Samsung has reportedly decided to 'freeze' Galaxy S25 series prices at the eleventh hour
It took a year, but T-Mobile's Hulu promo is finally coming through for grandfathered users
It took a year, but T-Mobile's Hulu promo is finally coming through for grandfathered users
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
Leaked T-Mobile document suggests some users might have more price hikes in their future
Leaked T-Mobile document suggests some users might have more price hikes in their future
Samsung Galaxy S25 prices won't increase and that's not a good thing
Samsung Galaxy S25 prices won't increase and that's not a good thing
The Galaxy S25 Ultra: in 2025, a flagship's magic is in the details
The Galaxy S25 Ultra: in 2025, a flagship's magic is in the details

Latest News

Samsung S25 Ultra debuts the best phone display for the outdoors yet with Gorilla Armor 2
Samsung S25 Ultra debuts the best phone display for the outdoors yet with Gorilla Armor 2
Long time feature on Galaxy Z Fold 7 reportedly will be eliminated to make the phone thinner
Long time feature on Galaxy Z Fold 7 reportedly will be eliminated to make the phone thinner
It’s a bummer that we didn't get a Galaxy Ring 2 reveal today
It’s a bummer that we didn't get a Galaxy Ring 2 reveal today
T-Mobile's insane Galaxy S25+ launch deal makes the phone free with broken trade-ins
T-Mobile's insane Galaxy S25+ launch deal makes the phone free with broken trade-ins
Galaxy S25 ships with Google Messages only, signaling deprioritization of Samsung Messages
Galaxy S25 ships with Google Messages only, signaling deprioritization of Samsung Messages
Samsung Galaxy S25 comes with $120 worth of free 2TB storage and Google Gemini Advanced features
Samsung Galaxy S25 comes with $120 worth of free 2TB storage and Google Gemini Advanced features
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless