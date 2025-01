First Galaxy S25 Ultra Camera Samples

Galaxy S25

Galaxy S25 Ultra





Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra first photo samples







These quick snaps show that the S25 Ultra performs well in challenging indoor conditions. There is not too much noise and you get a good amount of detail, even with zoomed-in shots. The white balance is also quite accurate.





We did not get to test everything in this brief hands-on opportunity – things like the improved macro capabilities are one of those things we are yet to try.





We are also curious to test the noise-reduction in videos, which Samsung also mentioned is improved in the new S25 series.





We will be diving in a lot more detail about the camera over the coming days, but these first snap definitely show some promise.





After months of leaks and rumors, the Galaxy S25 Series is finally official! Samsung’s latest flagship devices were announced during the Winter Unpacked event on January 22, and while there weren’t any huge surprises in terms of the lineup or specs, the phones are now here.The portfolio follows the tried-and-tested formula of offering three devices: an entry-level, compact flagship in the form of the, an upscaled version with a larger screen and battery (the Galaxy S25 Plus ), and an ultra-premium flagship with all the bells and whistles you can think of—the Galaxy S25 Ultra When it comes to the camera systems, only thefeatures a hardware upgrade to its ultrawide camera, bumping the megapixel count to 50. However, as we all know, the results you achieve aren’t just about hardware—post-processing algorithms and AI tricks play a significant role in modern smartphone photography.So, at the Unpacked event, we set out to capture some photos with Samsung’s new Android contenders, ahead of properly testing them in our super-secret lab. You can find those below, but bear in mind that during such events, the lighting conditions are tricky to say the least.