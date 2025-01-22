Galaxy S25 Ultra: here's what you can do with so much power
The Galaxy S25 Ultra is here, rocking a refined design and the all-new Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy. This beast of a phone is ready to set new standards while looking seriously good doing it.
With a processor built specifically for Galaxy, the Galaxy S25 Ultra packs enough power to blow your expectations out of the water. Here's what you can do with so much power on your new S25 Ultra.
This immense power is needed for the complex use of Galaxy AI on-device, and will also ensure the Galaxy's ProVisual Engine provides superior camera control and range.
The Galaxy S25 Ultra also comes with 12GB of RAM not only for fluid multitasking, but also to help that processor handle large chunks of data faster too.
Now, what would all these numbers mean... you, know, in real life? Let's unleash this raw speed!
The combination of the ultra-powerful CPU and GPU on the Galaxy S25 Ultra would do wonders if you do a lot of on-the-go photo and video editing. Heavier editing apps, such as Lightroom Mobile, Photoshop Express, or PicsArt require more power, mainly from the GPU, and faster speeds would guarantee less waiting around for a new project to export.
Meanwhile, if you fancy some complex 3D rendering, the fast Adreno 830 GPU has you covered. It’s designed to deliver smoother performance, sharper details, and a higher level of realism, making your Prisma 3D renders look more lifelike than ever.
The Galaxy S25 Ultra is a beast of a phone and it's only evident that you will want to try some extra-heavy gaming on this phone. Although the Galaxy S24 Ultra handles wonderfully demanding games such as Genshin Impact or Honkai: Star Rail (HSR), it can get quite hot in certain environments (in case you don't have an air conditioner running at all times while gaming).
The 8 Elite in the Galaxy S25 Ultra comes equipped with Vulkan Engine and improved Ray tracing, which should secure a more realistic mobile gaming experience. Meanwhile, a changed heat dissipation structure with a 40% larger vapor chamber would (hopefully) help the phone keep its cool even when it's ultimately impressing you with stunning visuals and speeds during games.
The larger RAM capacity also means that more of the game can stay loaded in, which will decrease loading times and the strain that has on the CPU when you walk about 3D spaces.
Another aspect where you would be able to take advantage of these amazing S25 Ultra specs is if you plan to use it as a portable workstation. The Galaxy S25 Ulta's 1TB storage option should provide you with PC-grade space for large files (presentations, media libraries, or what have you really), while its UFS 4.0 technology would ensure super fast read and write speeds.
Speaking of Samsung DeX...
The faster CPU would allow the Galaxy S25 Ultra to come with improved multitasking with Samsung DeX. We all know that if you have a huge monitor, it's only logical to have plenty of apps (probably way too many) opened at the same time. The faster processor would see to it that more of those demanding apps like photo/video editing ones could run more smoothly alongside others.
The 30% faster GPU should, on the other hand, provide sharper visuals and better rendering when you're working with graphically demanding applications or gaming using DeX.
Potentially, this could also help with app compatibility and responsiveness, so that mobile apps can adapt more effectively to the desktop-style interface.
Of course, we won't be able to talk about the Galaxy S25 Ultra without mentioning Galaxy AI, and generally, generative AI.
Meanwhile, all these contextual need-guessing tricks that Samsung promises with the new AI on board would be powered by that quick and efficient processor.
So all these AI smarts would help with productivity and creativity, now faster with the new chip.
As you can see, there are countless scenarios where the Galaxy S25 Ultra truly shines. If you often tackle resource-heavy tasks on your smartphone, this powerhouse is built for you - ready to handle anything you throw at it, plus a few extra challenges for good measure.
The Galaxy S25 Ultra doesn't come with the standard Snapdragon 8 Elite (although this chip itself isn't quite standard', per se, as it's super fast, to begin with, but you get my drift), it instead comes with an overclocked version of the chip to achieve a performance more catered to the Galaxy's needs.
|Specs
|Galaxy S25 Ultra
|Galaxy S24 Ultra
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy (3nm)
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SM8650-AB (4 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 830
|Adreno 750
|RAM
|12GB
|8GB
Samsung says that the new chip should be 40% faster in Neural Processing Unit (NPU), 37% faster in CPU, and 30% faster in GPU compared to the previous generation. The NPU is generally responsible for AI tasks and voice commands, while the CPU (Central Processing Unit) is the central ‘brain’ of the phone. Meanwhile, the GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) is there to take care of visuals for gaming, animations, and what have you.
Creativity unleashed
Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Ultra. | Image Credit - PhoneArena
The Galaxy S24 Ultra is already pretty reliable when it comes to photo and video editing, but the S25 Ultra should take things up a notch thanks to these immense speeding improvements. Of course, you can also take advantage of Galaxy AI smarts for generative photo editing.
Gaming to the max... actually, to the Ultra
Portable workstation: for those of you workaholics out there
On top of that, the Galaxy S25 Ultra shines as a portable workstation when paired with Samsung's DeX mode. With this speedy processor and plenty of RAM, the S25 Ultra can serve you by transforming itself into a desktop (if you connect it to a monitor, and with Bluetooth keyboard and mouse). As such, it should power through editing spreadsheets and documents or using Microsoft Office or Google Workspace.
Improved Samsung DeX
That’s excellent for people looking for a PC replacement if you use your computer only for browsing the web and watching videos, for example. Of course, with the difference that the S25 Ultra can also do some heavy gaming.
Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Ultra. | Image Credit - PhoneArena
Faster Galaxy AI
For photo editing, the Galaxy S25 Ultra's Snapdragon 8 Elite achieves a 40% improvement in display image scaling quality for AI processing. This simply means you'll be able to get an image scaled faster and better.
Galaxy S25 Ultra is a raw powerhouse that should be taken advantage of
