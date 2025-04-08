One UI 7 starts hitting Samsung’s newest flagships, while the rest will have to wait for months

One UI 7

Galaxy S23

One UI 7

Samsung delayed One UI 7 numerous times and non-flagship users will have to wait even longer | Image credit: PhoneArena

May

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung Galaxy A34

Samsung Galaxy A35

Samsung Galaxy S22 series

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series

Samsung Galaxy S21 series

Samsung Galaxy A16

Samsung Galaxy Quantum 4 and 5

June

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series

series Samsung Galaxy A53

Samsung Galaxy A33

Samsung Galaxy A25

Samsung Galaxy A24

Samsung Galaxy A15

Samsung Galaxy Quantum 3

Samsung Galaxy Jump 2 and 3

Samsung Galaxy Buddy 3

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 series

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Wide 7

One UI 7