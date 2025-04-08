Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

One UI 7 starts hitting Samsung’s newest flagships, while the rest will have to wait for months

As expected, Samsung has kicked off the One UI 7 rollout in Europe. The first Galaxy devices are the company’s newest flagships for the most part, but also some of the slightly older ones like the Galaxy S23 series.

Unfortunately, the rest of Galaxy devices eligible for One UI 7 won’t receive the update until May or June. Basically, depending on what Samsung phone or tablet you own, you’ll have to wait for at least a month.

Samsung recently revealed the One UI 7 release timeline for the South Korean market, confirming that only its newest Galaxy devices will receive the update in April.

According to this list, the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Tab S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra are scheduled to be updated to One UI 7 in April.

Samsung delayed One UI 7 numerous times and non-flagship users will have to wait even longer | Image credit: PhoneArena

The rest of the Galaxy devices will receive the update in May or June, depending on the model. Here is the full list revealed by Samsung:

May

  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
  • Samsung Galaxy A34
  • Samsung Galaxy A35
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 series
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 series
  • Samsung Galaxy A16
  • Samsung Galaxy Quantum 4 and 5

June

  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series
  • Samsung Galaxy A53
  • Samsung Galaxy A33
  • Samsung Galaxy A25
  • Samsung Galaxy A24
  • Samsung Galaxy A15
  • Samsung Galaxy Quantum 3
  • Samsung Galaxy Jump 2 and 3
  • Samsung Galaxy Buddy 3
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 series
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro
  • Samsung Galaxy Wide 7

Although these release dates only apply to the South Korean company, chances are that the timelines will remain almost the same for the other markets too. That’s quite disappointing considering that Samsung fans had to wait for the One UI 7 update for such a long time. Making them wait even longer equates with a slap in the face, metaphorically speaking.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.
Read the latest from Cosmin Vasile

