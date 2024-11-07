Save up to $800 on Samsung Galaxy Tab S10

Outstanding new deal makes the Fitbit Versa 4 cheap enough for bargain hunters to ignore its age

By
0comments
Deals
Fitbit Versa 4 smartwatch
Released more than two years ago and unlikely to ever receive a sequel after Google acquired Fitbit and decided to focus entirely on the Pixel Watch family, the Versa 4 is, let's face it, a smartwatch very few people are considering to buy this holiday season. 

But at the right price, the reasonably feature-packed wearable device might make a not-insignificant number of cash-strapped shoppers look away from the products widely regarded as the best budget smartwatch options today. That affordability sweet spot seems to have just been hit by Amazon, which currently sells all three Fitbit Versa 4 color options at a whopping $80 (or 40 percent) under their $199.95 list price.

Fitbit Versa 4

Fitness Smartwatch with Built-in GPS, Up to 6 Days of Battery Life, Compatible with Android and iOS, Heart Rate Monitor, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Sleep Tracking, Stress Management, Daily Readiness Score, Menstrual Health Tracking, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Three Color Options
$80 off (40%)
Buy at Amazon

Although it's not labeled like that just yet, this is almost certainly an early Black Friday 2024 deal no major US retailer has offered before and no one is likely to eclipse anytime soon. No longer worth two whole Benjamins, the last of the undeniably powerful and elegant Versas comes with a robust health monitoring and fitness tracking tool set including everything from a blood oxygen sensor to stress management technology, in-depth sleep tracking, a Daily Readiness Score that should help you push your body to its limit but not beyond, and of course, 24/7 heart rate monitoring.

That's already more than enough to make the Versa 4 value proposition pretty much unbeatable at this bad boy's latest and greatest ever discount, but if you still have doubts, the 6+ day battery life, built-in GPS connectivity, and sharp AMOLED touchscreen will probably seal this excellent pre-holiday deal for a lot of folks who can't afford a premium new Apple Watch Series 10 or Samsung Galaxy Watch 7

By the way, the Fitbit Versa 4 is compatible with both iPhones and Android handsets from any manufacturer, thus holding an important versatility advantage over all Wear OS devices (including Google's own Pixel Watch series). Oh, and even though Big G has more or less given up on the Fitbit brand as far as the smartwatch hardware space is concerned, the Versa 4 continues to receive frequent (and frequently useful) software updates. Now how could you possibly say no to this phenomenal Black Friday promotion... kicked off on a Thursday... at the beginning of November?
Adrian Diaconescu
Loading ...
