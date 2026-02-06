Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Weekly deals roundup: Get your hugely discounted Razr Ultra, Apple Watch Series 11, and more!

If you're looking for a big discount on a great phone, tablet, smartwatch, or wireless earbuds, you've come to the right place.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Motorola Apple Android Deals Apple Watch iPad
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Motorola Razr Ultra
Not that excited about Samsung's impending Galaxy S26 family launch, especially amid all those reports of price hikes over the already expensive Galaxy S25 series? Then why not turn that frown upside down by purchasing one of the best Android phones available today at a hefty discount? 

Or how about a heavily marked-down iPad, Android slate, or super-productive Surface Pro? An ultra-affordable smartwatch to pair with your iPhone or Android handset? Some premium noise-cancelling wireless earbuds to help you drown out your surroundings when daily stress reaches a suffocating level?

I've got all of you covered today with more than two dozen amazing deals on hugely popular tech products across four major categories, each offer being handpicked to fit a certain need, demographic, or target audience after carefully analyzing both the competition of all these devices and their past discounts. Without further ado, I give you...

This week's epic top three deals

Motorola Razr Ultra (2025)

$799 99
$1499 99
$700 off (47%)
5G, Unlocked, 1TB Storage, 7-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2912 x 1224 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch Secondary LTPO AMOLED Panel with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Capabilities, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 16GB RAM, Android 15, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 50MP Single Front-Facing Camera, Dual Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos Technology, 4,700mAh Battery, 68W Wired Charging, 30W Wireless Charging, Four Color Options, Free Moto Buds+ Included
Buy at Motorola

Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M3, 2025)

$120 off (15%)
128GB Storage, Wi-Fi Only, Apple M3 Processor, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2732 x 2048 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Landscape Stereo Speakers, Two Microphones, USB Type-C Port, Four Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 11 (42mm)

$100 off (25%)
GPS, Bluetooth, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Notifications, Hypertension Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Score, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Swimproof, IP6X Dust Resistant, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, 64GB Storage, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life (38 Hours in Low Power Mode), Fast Charging, Aluminum Case, Multiple Color and Band Options
Buy at Amazon

I'm going to be perfectly honest with you, one of these three promotions is not like the others. And that's the Razr Ultra's latest bonkers price cut, which eclipses all of the foldable's previous markdowns while incredibly also retaining a nice and valuable gift as an extra deal sweetener.

Recommended For You

In total, you're essentially looking at saving no less than $900 on a 1TB storage variant of one of the best foldable phones around right now and some cool wireless earbuds, which is clearly not the same thing as slashing $100 off the list price of an Apple Watch Series 11 or paying 120 bucks less than usual for a 13-inch iPad Air with Apple M3 power.

But those are two of the greatest products hardcore Apple fans can get at the time of this writing, and while they're obviously a lot humbler than the Razr Ultra's newest discount, their current price cuts are not very easy to come by either, let alone exceed.

There's something for everyone in this fresh batch of phenomenal smartphone offers

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G

$20 off (10%)
Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Exynos 1330 Processor, 6.7-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 15, Six OS Updates and Six Years of Security Patches, 50 + 5 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, IP54 Water and Dust Resistance, Three Color Options, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 9a

$100 off (20%)
5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.3-Inch P-OLED Screen with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G4 Processor, Android 15, Google Gemini, 48 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,100mAh Battery, 23W Charging Capabilities, Four Color Options
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus 15R

$100 off (13%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.83-Inch AMOLED Display with 2800 x 1272 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Processor, Android 16, 50 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 7,400mAh Battery with 80W Charging Technology, Mint Breeze Color, $100 Amazon Gift Card Included
Buy at Amazon

Motorola Razr Plus (2025)

$699 99
$999 99
$300 off (30%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch LTPO AMOLED Cover Screen with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, IP48 Water and Dust Resistance, Titanium-Reinforced Hinge, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery, 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Pantone Mocha Mousse and Hot Pink Color Options
Buy at Motorola

Google Pixel 10 Pro

$200 off (20%)
5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 16GB RAM, 6.3-Inch OLED Super Actua Display with 2856 x 1280 Pixel Resolution, Up to 3300 Nits of Brightness, and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G5 Processor, Android 16, 50 + 48 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 100x Pro Res Zoom Support, 42MP Front-Facing Camera, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 4,870mAh Battery, 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Three Color Options
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus 15

$899 99
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.78-Inch LTPO AMOLED Screen with 2772 x 1272 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Processor, Android 16, 50 + 50 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 7,300mAh Battery with 120W Wired and 50W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Infinite Black Color, Free OnePlus Buds Pro 3 Included
Buy at OnePlus

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL

$250 off (21%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, 6.8-Inch OLED Super Actua Display with 2992 x 1344 Pixel Resolution, Up to 3300 Nits of Brightness, and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G5 Processor, Android 16, 50 + 48 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 100x Pro Res Zoom Support, 42MP Front-Facing Camera, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 5,200mAh Battery, 45W Wired and 25W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Four Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

$308 off (22%)
5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.9-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Armor 2 Protection, 200 + 10 + 50 + 50MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Titanium Black Color
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold

$300 off (17%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Google Tensor G5 Processor, Android 16, Gemini AI Assistant, 8-Inch Foldable LTPO OLED Display with 2152 x 2076 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.4-Inch OLED Cover Screen with 2364 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 48 + 10.8 + 10.5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 5,015mAh Battery, Pixelsnap Wireless Charging Support, Moonstone and Jade Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

$400 off (20%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 8-Inch Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2184 x 1968 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.5-Inch Secondary AMOLED Screen with 2520 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, Armor Aluminum Frame, Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, 200 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,400mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Two Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Mind you, I do mean everyone, starting with cash-strapped buyers unwilling (or unable) to spend more than $200 for their next phone and ending with the most demanding foldable shoppers, who can currently choose between the equally impressive Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 at similarly hefty discounts of $300 and $400, respectively.

Of course, if you're not in one of those two camps and want something affordable but significantly better at, well, everything than Samsung's low-end Galaxy A17 5G, I have the Pixel 9a to recommend to you right now... even though the Pixel 10a is right around the corner (with almost no notable improvements).

Alternatively, you can spend a few extra hundred dollars and get the higher-end Pixel 10 Pro or Pixel 10 Pro XL. Granted, those Google-made powerhouses have been available at considerably higher discounts than right now in the relatively recent past, which is not what can be said about the hot new OnePlus 15R and OnePlus 15

The Motorola Razr Plus (2025), meanwhile, is ideal for foldable buyers who can't afford the top-of-the-line 1TB Razr Ultra, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra is still arguably the all-around greatest Android phone on the market. Will the S26 Ultra change that very soon? Most likely, but you'll probably have to wait a long time to see Samsung's next big thing drop to a similar price as its predecessor today.

Here's an equally rich and eclectic collection of tablet bargains!

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+

$219
$249 99
$31 off (12%)
Wi-Fi Only, Android 16, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, 11-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Quad Speaker System with Dolby Atmos Support, 7,040mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, microSD Card Slot, Silver Color
Buy at Walmart

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro

$259 99
$389 99
$130 off (33%)
Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 12.7-Inch LCD Screen with 2944 x 1840 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 14, MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Processor, 10,200mAh Battery, 45W Charging Support, Quad JBL Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Luna Grey Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Plus Included
Buy at Lenovo

OnePlus Pad Go 2

$349 99
$399 99
$50 off (13%)
128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 12.1-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2800 x 1980 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra Processor, Android 16, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker Sound System, 10,050mAh Battery, 33W Charging Capabilities, Shadow Black Color, Free Folio Case and Stylus Included
Buy at OnePlus

Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3

$379 99
$549 99
$170 off (31%)
256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 8.8-Inch LTPS Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, Android 14, 6,550mAh Battery, 65W Charging, Two Superlinear Speakers with Stereo Audio and Dual X-Axis Haptics, 13 + 2MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, ColdFront Vapor Chamber Tech, Eclipse Black Color, Folio Case and Rapid Charge Adapter Included
Buy at Lenovo

Apple iPad mini (A17 Pro)

$100 off (20%)
Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, Apple A17 Pro Processor, 8.3-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2266 x 1488 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Ultra-Wide Front Camera with Center Stage, Side-mounted Fingerprint Sensor, USB Type-C Port, All-Day Battery Life, Apple Intelligence Support, Wi-Fi 6E Connectivity, Four Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE

$100 off (20%)
Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 10.9-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2304 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Samsung Exynos 1580 Processor, Android 15 with One UI 7, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 8,000mAh Battery, 45W Charging, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, microSD Card Slot, Dual Speakers with AKG Technology, Three Color Options, US Version, S Pen Included
Buy at Amazon

Lenovo Yoga Tab

$399 99
$569 99
$170 off (30%)
256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 11.1-Inch LTPS Display with 3200 x 2000 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 15, 8,860mAh Battery, 68W Charging Support, Quad Speaker System with Dolby Atmos Sound, 13MP + 2MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, Luna Grey Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Pro and 2-in-1 Keyboard Pack Included
Buy at Lenovo

Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M3, 2025)

$109 off (18%)
128GB Storage, Wi-Fi Only, Apple M3 Processor, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Landscape Stereo Speakers, Two Microphones, USB Type-C Port, Space Gray and Starlight Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Pro

$701 off (41%)
11th Edition, Device Only, 1TB SSD, 16GB RAM, 12-Core Snapdragon X Elite Processor, 13-Inch OLED Touchscreen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 with Copilot Support, Up to 14 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Platinum Color
Buy at Amazon

Yes, there are no less than nine devices on this list this week, and I can vouch for the astonishing value of each and every one of those models. My personal favorite? Probably the versatile and productive Lenovo Yoga Tab at an unbeatable $170 discount. Or the lower-cost (and lower-end) Lenovo Idea Tab Pro at $130 off its list price

The 11-inch iPad Air (M3) is also great at a rare $110 discount, especially if you're not a big fan of Android tablets, while the 2024-released Surface Pro 11 with a 13-inch screen is somehow marked down by a mind-blowing $700 (!!!) from $1,699.99 in a 1TB storage configuration.

That's not to say this week's other deeply discounted tablets are bad, of course, as I could definitely see myself going for a Galaxy Tab A11 Plus if I was on a super-tight budget or even the Apple A17 Pro-powered iPad mini if I was into compact slates. Oh, and the affordable OnePlus Pad Go 2 is on sale at an outright discount for the very first time while also shipping alongside a couple of nice and handy freebies.

These latest smartwatch deals are not to be ignored either... if you're a Samsung fan

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE

$119
$199 99
$81 off (40%)
40mm, GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, 1.2-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 396 x 396 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal Glass, 5 ATM Water Resistance, ECG, Heart Rate Monitor, Fall Detection, Sleep Coaching, Body Composition, Two Color Options
Buy at Walmart

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 (40mm)

$90 off (26%)
GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, 1.34-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 438 x 438 Pixel Resolution and Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, Wear OS with One UI 8, Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Sleep Coaching, Running Coach, Fall Detection, High Stress Alert, Vascular Load, Antioxidant Index, Body Composition, 325mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage, Graphite and Silver Color Options, US Version, Two-Year Warranty Included
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic

$399 99
$499
$99 off (20%)
GPS, Bluetooth, 46mm Stainless Steel Case, Rotating Bezel, Cushion Design, Quick Button, 1.34-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 438 x 438 Pixel Resolution and Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, Wear OS with One UI 8, Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Sleep Coaching, Running Coach, Fall Detection, High Stress Alert, Vascular Load, Antioxidant Index, Body Composition, 445mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 64GB Storage, Black Color, US Version, Two-Year Warranty Included
Buy at Walmart

Sorry, Google, OnePlus, and all other smartwatch vendors currently present in the US market, as Samsung dominates this category of my little deals roundup this week with some nice Galaxy Watch FE, Galaxy Watch 8, and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic offers that are... not entirely new. But they're really hard to beat and unlikely to stick around much longer, so it might be wise to hurry up and pull the trigger if you have an Android phone in need of a stylish, powerful, and reliable health-monitoring companion.

This is quite an unusual list of discounted earbuds

Beats Studio Buds+

$70 off (41%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Spatial Audio, IPX4 Water Resistance, Class 1 Bluetooth, Up to 9 Hours of Uninterrupted Music Listening, 36 Hours of Combined Battery Life, Pocket-Sized Charging Case with USB-C Connector, Three Color Options
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus Buds Pro 3

$50 off (28%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Adaptive Noise Cancellation, Spatial Audio, Dynamic Head Tracking, Dual Drivers Custom-Engineered with Dynaudio, Twin Tailored DACs, Bluetooth 5.4, Hi-Res Audio, IP55 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 10 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 43 Hours of Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Google Fast Pair, Dual Connection, Midnight Opus and Lunar Radiance Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds

$100 off (33%)
True Wireless Earbuds with World-Class Active Noise Cancellation, Immersive Audio, Spatial Audio, CustomTune Technology, Up to 6 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, Bluetooth 5.3, Multipoint Connectivity, White Smoke Color
Buy at Amazon

Beats Powerbeats Pro 2

$50 off (20%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Secure Fit Earhooks, Active Noise Cancellation, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Transparency Mode, Adaptive EQ, Apple H2 Chip, Heart Rate Monitoring for Workouts, IPX4 Water Resistance, Up to 10 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, Up to 45 Hours of Total Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Android and iOS Compatibility, Four Color Options
Buy at Amazon


That's not (necessarily) a bad thing, mind you, as the Beats Studio Buds Plus, OnePlus Buds Pro 3, Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds, and Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 are all pretty great products capable of delivering virtually flawless sound in combination with your iPhone or Android handset while cancelling all the noise around you when you need it the most. 

Still, it's a little weird to go a week without any AirPods or Galaxy Buds in this category, and I really hope you'll consider giving these alternatives to the most popular wireless earbuds out there a chance at their latest killer discounts.

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15718 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 3

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 4

What's on everyone's iOS 27 wishlist?

by DomtheCuber • 4
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

Samsung shows off Galaxy S26 Ultra camera improvements in new videos
Samsung shows off Galaxy S26 Ultra camera improvements in new videos
T-Mobile will have a useful gift waiting for customers tomorrow
T-Mobile will have a useful gift waiting for customers tomorrow
Verizon CEO says its pricing strategy resulted in more than 2 million subscribers ditching the carrier
Verizon CEO says its pricing strategy resulted in more than 2 million subscribers ditching the carrier
Galaxy Tab S11 plunges at Amazon, making it an 11-inch must-have
Galaxy Tab S11 plunges at Amazon, making it an 11-inch must-have
Galaxy S26 Ultra pretty much confirmed to lag behind Pixel 10 and iPhone 17 in key area
Galaxy S26 Ultra pretty much confirmed to lag behind Pixel 10 and iPhone 17 in key area
Google finally announced the launch of the Pixel 10a
Google finally announced the launch of the Pixel 10a

Latest News

The Galaxy Wide Fold to take on the iPhone Fold globally
The Galaxy Wide Fold to take on the iPhone Fold globally
Verizon is the best US carrier in your view, but T-Mobile is a close second (and AT&T a very distant third)
Verizon is the best US carrier in your view, but T-Mobile is a close second (and AT&T a very distant third)
Android Auto bug makes your car icon disappear from Google Maps
Android Auto bug makes your car icon disappear from Google Maps
Amazon and Samsung are clearing shelves with generous Galaxy S25 deals
Amazon and Samsung are clearing shelves with generous Galaxy S25 deals
This AI upgrade alone could be a good enough reason to move to the S26 series
This AI upgrade alone could be a good enough reason to move to the S26 series
Xiaomi's groundbreaking modular camera system tipped to enter mass production
Xiaomi's groundbreaking modular camera system tipped to enter mass production
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless