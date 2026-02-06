Weekly deals roundup: Get your hugely discounted Razr Ultra, Apple Watch Series 11, and more!
If you're looking for a big discount on a great phone, tablet, smartwatch, or wireless earbuds, you've come to the right place.
Not that excited about Samsung's impending Galaxy S26 family launch, especially amid all those reports of price hikes over the already expensive Galaxy S25 series? Then why not turn that frown upside down by purchasing one of the best Android phones available today at a hefty discount?
Or how about a heavily marked-down iPad, Android slate, or super-productive Surface Pro? An ultra-affordable smartwatch to pair with your iPhone or Android handset? Some premium noise-cancelling wireless earbuds to help you drown out your surroundings when daily stress reaches a suffocating level?
I've got all of you covered today with more than two dozen amazing deals on hugely popular tech products across four major categories, each offer being handpicked to fit a certain need, demographic, or target audience after carefully analyzing both the competition of all these devices and their past discounts. Without further ado, I give you...
This week's epic top three deals
I'm going to be perfectly honest with you, one of these three promotions is not like the others. And that's the Razr Ultra's latest bonkers price cut, which eclipses all of the foldable's previous markdowns while incredibly also retaining a nice and valuable gift as an extra deal sweetener.
In total, you're essentially looking at saving no less than $900 on a 1TB storage variant of one of the best foldable phones around right now and some cool wireless earbuds, which is clearly not the same thing as slashing $100 off the list price of an Apple Watch Series 11 or paying 120 bucks less than usual for a 13-inch iPad Air with Apple M3 power.
But those are two of the greatest products hardcore Apple fans can get at the time of this writing, and while they're obviously a lot humbler than the Razr Ultra's newest discount, their current price cuts are not very easy to come by either, let alone exceed.
There's something for everyone in this fresh batch of phenomenal smartphone offers
Mind you, I do mean everyone, starting with cash-strapped buyers unwilling (or unable) to spend more than $200 for their next phone and ending with the most demanding foldable shoppers, who can currently choose between the equally impressive Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 at similarly hefty discounts of $300 and $400, respectively.
Of course, if you're not in one of those two camps and want something affordable but significantly better at, well, everything than Samsung's low-end Galaxy A17 5G, I have the Pixel 9a to recommend to you right now... even though the Pixel 10a is right around the corner (with almost no notable improvements).
Alternatively, you can spend a few extra hundred dollars and get the higher-end Pixel 10 Pro or Pixel 10 Pro XL. Granted, those Google-made powerhouses have been available at considerably higher discounts than right now in the relatively recent past, which is not what can be said about the hot new OnePlus 15R and OnePlus 15.
The Motorola Razr Plus (2025), meanwhile, is ideal for foldable buyers who can't afford the top-of-the-line 1TB Razr Ultra, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra is still arguably the all-around greatest Android phone on the market. Will the S26 Ultra change that very soon? Most likely, but you'll probably have to wait a long time to see Samsung's next big thing drop to a similar price as its predecessor today.
Here's an equally rich and eclectic collection of tablet bargains!
Yes, there are no less than nine devices on this list this week, and I can vouch for the astonishing value of each and every one of those models. My personal favorite? Probably the versatile and productive Lenovo Yoga Tab at an unbeatable $170 discount. Or the lower-cost (and lower-end) Lenovo Idea Tab Pro at $130 off its list price.
The 11-inch iPad Air (M3) is also great at a rare $110 discount, especially if you're not a big fan of Android tablets, while the 2024-released Surface Pro 11 with a 13-inch screen is somehow marked down by a mind-blowing $700 (!!!) from $1,699.99 in a 1TB storage configuration.
That's not to say this week's other deeply discounted tablets are bad, of course, as I could definitely see myself going for a Galaxy Tab A11 Plus if I was on a super-tight budget or even the Apple A17 Pro-powered iPad mini if I was into compact slates. Oh, and the affordable OnePlus Pad Go 2 is on sale at an outright discount for the very first time while also shipping alongside a couple of nice and handy freebies.
These latest smartwatch deals are not to be ignored either... if you're a Samsung fan
Sorry, Google, OnePlus, and all other smartwatch vendors currently present in the US market, as Samsung dominates this category of my little deals roundup this week with some nice Galaxy Watch FE, Galaxy Watch 8, and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic offers that are... not entirely new. But they're really hard to beat and unlikely to stick around much longer, so it might be wise to hurry up and pull the trigger if you have an Android phone in need of a stylish, powerful, and reliable health-monitoring companion.
This is quite an unusual list of discounted earbuds
That's not (necessarily) a bad thing, mind you, as the Beats Studio Buds Plus, OnePlus Buds Pro 3, Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds, and Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 are all pretty great products capable of delivering virtually flawless sound in combination with your iPhone or Android handset while cancelling all the noise around you when you need it the most.
Still, it's a little weird to go a week without any AirPods or Galaxy Buds in this category, and I really hope you'll consider giving these alternatives to the most popular wireless earbuds out there a chance at their latest killer discounts.
