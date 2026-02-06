Weekly deals roundup: Get your hugely discounted Razr Ultra, Apple Watch Series 11, and more!

Galaxy S25





Or how about a heavily marked-down iPad, Android slate, or super-productive Surface Pro? An ultra-affordable smartwatch to pair with your iPhone or Android handset? Some premium noise-cancelling wireless earbuds to help you drown out your surroundings when daily stress reaches a suffocating level?





I've got all of you covered today with more than two dozen amazing deals on hugely popular tech products across four major categories, each offer being handpicked to fit a certain need, demographic, or target audience after carefully analyzing both the competition of all these devices and their past discounts. Without further ado, I give you...

This week's epic top three deals





That's not (necessarily) a bad thing, mind you, as the Beats Studio Buds Plus, OnePlus Buds Pro 3, Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds, and Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 are all pretty great products capable of delivering virtually flawless sound in combination with your iPhone or Android handset while cancelling all the noise around you when you need it the most.





Still, it's a little weird to go a week without any AirPods or Galaxy Buds in this category, and I really hope you'll consider giving these alternatives to the most popular wireless earbuds out there a chance at their latest killer discounts.