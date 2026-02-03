Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Samsung shows off Galaxy S26 Ultra camera improvements in new videos

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra has better cameras than the Galaxy S25 Ultra, and the company is anxious to show you what's changed.

By
Samsung Camera Galaxy S Series
Leaked Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra render
*Image credit — Evan Blass

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is getting some highly-anticipated — and much needed, if we’re being honest — camera upgrades this year. Samsung knows that and has just released three new videos to showcase the improvements to its cameras, especially the video recording capabilities on its upcoming flagship.

Low-light video recording on Galaxy S26 Ultra


@samsung It looks dark. It films bright. The #world is about to get more exciting with the all new Galaxy. #GalaxyAI #GalaxyUnpacked #Samsung ♬ 오리지널 사운드 - Samsung
The Galaxy S26 Ultra can capture much clearer videos in challenging lighting conditions. | Video credit — Samsung

On Samsung’s TikTok page, the company has released three new videos showing off the Galaxy S26 Ultra’s improved low-light video recording and zoom capabilities. According to leaked renders, the Galaxy S26 Ultra will be seeing the return of the rear camera island. This is because the phone will feature a wider aperture for its main camera.

This wider aperture will allow for more light to hit the sensor, letting it work with more visual information. Low-light photography and video recording will — as Samsung has just shown off, albeit in a slightly exaggerated manner — be improved greatly over the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

@samsung Light up your night. The #world is about to get more exciting with the all new Galaxy. #GalaxyAI #GalaxyUnpacked #Samsung ♬ 오리지널 사운드 - Samsung
Even environments with very difficult and rapidly changing lighting should look better on the Galaxy S26 Ultra. | Video credit — Samsung

Get closer to your subject on Galaxy S26 Ultra


@samsung Discover what your eyes can't see. The #world is about to get more exciting with the all new Galaxy. #GalaxyAI #GalaxyUnpacked #Samsung ♬ 오리지널 사운드 - Samsung
Zoom options will be stronger and clearer for the Galaxy S26 Ultra too. | Video credit — Samsung

As reported before, video recording on the Galaxy S26 Ultra is seeing major improvements this year. These improvements will also likely include the ability to zoom in further without losing much detail.

Samsung shows off the new zoom for the Galaxy S26 Ultra, though it looks like it’s for photo capturing instead of video recording. Nevertheless, when asked what Galaxy S26 Ultra features excited you the most, more people chose the improved photography capabilities over the new video recording tools, so this is very welcome.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra might break the 100x zoom barrier of its predecessor. Samsung just released an update for better video zoom on Galaxy S25 Ultra too, so it’s not far-fetched to think that the S26 Ultra will boast much better zoom options for video recording.

In addition, faster charging speeds and the new privacy display are setting up the Galaxy S26 Ultra to be one of the best phones of the year.

Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
COMMENTS (0)

