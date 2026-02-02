Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Galaxy Tab S11 plunges at Amazon, making it an 11-inch must-have

The tablet is perfect if you're looking for a versatile device that can be used for work and play.

There are a lot of Android-powered tablets out there, but there’s only one 11-inch powerhouse I currently recommend if you’re looking to save on a versatile device.

What slate am I talking about? Well, the tablet in question is none other than the Galaxy Tab S11, which is selling for $140 off its retail price on Amazon right now. That lets you grab the 128GB model for less than $660. While it may still be far from affordable, it’s obviously a much better price compared to the usual cost of $800. Furthermore, both the silver and gray color options are selling at the same markdown, allowing you to get the one that best fits your style.

Since I know that Samsung often has generous Galaxy Tab S11 deals, I decided to see whether it’s running its own sale. And while the device isn’t available with instant savings there at the moment, you can slash up to $550 by trading in an eligible device at the official store. You can also bundle the tablet with Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, Galaxy Watch 8, and/or a book cover keyboard and save up to 36% on each of the add-ons.

That’s why my buying advice is to go for Amazon’s deal if you want the tablet without any accessories or if you don’t have a device to trade. If you do have an old tablet you can part with, then don’t hesitate to see how much you can save with Samsung’s trade-in/bundle offer.

The Galaxy Tab S11 is among those tablets that you can’t go wrong with. With its high-end Dimensity 9400+ chipset and 12GB of RAM, it has enough firepower to handle any task or game without breaking a sweat. This turns it into the perfect 11-inch tablet for work or gaming.

For the times you just want to kick back and relax with the latest episode of your favorite TV show or a video on PhoneArena’s YouTube channel, the Dynamic AMOLED screen will let you savor every moment in stunning quality. The panel has a high 2560 x 1600 resolution and supports HDR. It also has a 16:10 aspect ratio, making it even more suitable for consuming content.

Powering all that versatility is an 8,400mAh battery capable of lasting a full day on a single charge. To top this off, Samsung’s commitment to seven years of software updates makes this tablet a solid choice for long-term use.

In other words, the Galaxy Tab S11 is the perfect pick if you want an 11-inch tablet for both work and play and are someone who keeps their devices until the end of support. Plus, it comes with its own S Pen inside the box, saving you even more cash. So, don’t miss out—save on one at Amazon or Samsung now while it’s still up for grabs for less!

