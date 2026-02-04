Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

The latest figures suggest a massive €180 jump for some models.

Galaxy S26 pricing leaks again: France is the latest to face a steep Samsung "tax"
The official unveiling of the Galaxy S26 lineup is now fast approaching, with most rumors claiming to expect it on February 25. Rumors are not that consistent when it comes to the elephant in the room: pricing. A new report now gives us a glimpse at the pricing in another European market, and that is not good news either. 

Galaxy S26 pricing for the French market leaks  


Rumors about the Galaxy S26 pricing are still contradictory. We have some reports claiming there won't be any price increase, then others suggest there will be (at least in some markets). Now, a new report reveals the pricing for all storage configurations of the three phones in the lineup in France. 

Galaxy S26 pricing in France (leak) 
  • 256 GB storage: €999 
  • 512 GB storage: €1,199 

The 256 GB price would be €40 more expensive than what the Galaxy S25 retailed for in the country. As for the 512 GB variant, the price increase is €20, if today's leak is correct. 

The situation with the Galaxy S26 Plus is even more dire for Galaxy fans in France, according to the leak. 

Galaxy S26 Plus pricing in France (leak) 
  • 256 GB storage: €1,269
  • 512 GB storage: €1,469 

We are looking at a potential €100 increase for the 256 GB version in comparison to the Galaxy S25+, while the 512 GB version is facing a rumored €180 price increase. 


Luckily, the base Galaxy S26 Ultra (256 GB option) is not going to see a price increase, while the 512 GB and 1 TB options are, unfortunately, more expensive than they were with the S25 Ultra. 

Galaxy S26 Ultra pricing in France (leak) 
  • 256 GB storage: €1,469
  • 512 GB storage: €1,669
  • 1 TB storage: €1,969

We're looking at an €80 price increase for the 512 GB version and a noticeable €140 one for the maxed-out 1 TB option. 

Are these rumored prices a dealbreaker for you?

Galaxy S26 prices in Europe are bad news (mostly) 


That's not the only leak that we've seen recently about increased prices for the Galaxy S26 series in European countries. A recent leak about the retail prices in Sweden indicates higher prices for the Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus. Prices in Bulgaria have also leaked, showing about a 30% price increase in the country for the Galaxy S26 trio. 

That doesn't necessarily mean that the pricing in the U.S. will be that much higher, though. Europe is its own market, and the pricing is obviously not easily convertible between different markets. Things like regional taxes also play a role, as well as the market in general.

Nevertheless, the fact that prices are indeed rising in some countries could mean we may see some price increases in the U.S. as well. Given that competitors like Apple have kept prices steady in the U.S., while some markets are seeing price increases with Apple's newest iPhones, Samsung may choose to follow suit. 

So, there's no reason to panic just yet. Well, unless you live in Europe and you've been eyeing the new Galaxies. If that's your situation, maybe it's time to start saving up. 

Meanwhile, most leaks attribute the rising prices to the higher memory chip prices. This is partly due to a chip shortage that the demands of generative AI are currently causing. 

Flagships are becoming way too expensive


I'm actually inclined to believe these leaks. With that, at least in my opinion, phones have become far too expensive. Yep, there are always options, including paying in installments, but I find myself getting tired of having to pay off tech. Maybe, this time around, I will be sticking to my 2021 flagship for a bit longer before thinking about upgrading. 

Let's see how Samsung deals with the situation. I'm curious to see how many people would be interested in buying the new Galaxy models, especially since most leaks indicate we're not seeing as many upgrades this time around. And Qi2 charging is potentially not happening either. Oh, well.

