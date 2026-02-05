Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Galaxy S26 Ultra pretty much confirmed to lag behind Pixel 10 and iPhone 17 in key area

Galaxy S26 Ultra will continue to skip a feature the iPhone has had since 2020.

By
Samsung Galaxy S Series
galaxy s26 ultra no magnets for qi2
Galaxy S26 Ultra | Image credit — Evan Blass

With leaks giving mixed signals about an anticipated Galaxy S26 Ultra feature, a veteran leaker has set the record straight by asserting with full confidence that Samsung's upcoming top-tier phone will fail to truly embrace the Qi2 standard.

Waning attraction



Early Galaxy S26 series leaks suggested that all three phones would have built-in magnets to improve alignment with wireless chargers and enable snap-on accessories.

Subsequent rumors cast doubt on earlier reports by indicating the device will not offer Qi2 support.

Venerated leaker Ice Universe has stepped into the discussion to eliminate any confusion. He has confirmed via independent sources that the Galaxy S26 Ultra will require a magnetic case to offer Qi2 functionality.

Not what consumers were expecting


A recent leak suggested that non-magnetic cases, which weaken magnetic strength and break Qi2 functionality, will be available for the Galaxy S26 Ultra. This strongly suggested that the device would not have integrated magnets.

What makes the leak particularly disappointing is that until a few months ago, embedded magnets appeared certain. Samsung was said to be preparing a myriad of magnetic accessories, including a Qi2 battery pack, for the devices.

The rumored 25W wireless charging speed, the maximum power output supported by Qi2.2, was viewed as surefire sign of native support.

Apple's iPhones have feature a magnetic system since 2020, and Google incorporated the tech into last year's Pixel 10.

Would this influence your decision to buy the Galaxy S26 Ultra?

Added constraints


While a Qi2-ready phone like the Galaxy S25 and the upcoming Galaxy S26 offers many of the same advantages as a phone with magnets, it doesn't let you use accessories without first slapping a case on your phone. That limits how you can use your phone and is a major turn-off for people who dare to go caseless.

For Samsung to still be dragging its feet six years after Apple started building magnets into its phone is becoming difficult to justify.

