Xiaomi's groundbreaking modular camera system tipped to enter mass production

The world of smartphone photography could become even more exciting soon.

Profile of a Xiaomi phone with a modular optical system attached to its back.
Xiaomi phones are on the verge of becoming something much closer to real cameras. A bold new technology has reportedly entered mass production, giving Xiaomi users something Apple and Samsung fans can only dream of — at least for now.

Xiaomi's Modular Optical System: finally closer to reality


Xiaomi teases its Modular Optical System. | Video credit — Xiaomi

After debuting as a concept at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025, the Xiaomi Modular Optical System (MOS) is now supposedly making the jump toward reality. Renowned leaker Digital Chat Station has shared on Weibo that magnetic lenses have entered mass production. According to the post, they might even be available this year. 


As you see, there is no mention of the Xiaomi brand in the post. However, it's safe to assume that's precisely what it's about. Xiaomi is currently the only brand known to be developing external camera accessories that rely on nothing but magnets and lasers.

Do you see yourself using a snap-on modular camera system?


Speaking of lasers, Xiaomi adopts a LaserLink Communication technology for its MOS. This allows the optical information to be transferred as digital data to your phone at a staggering 10 Gbps — fast enough to handle lossless RAW data with zero lag.

Xiaomi Modular Optical System: the science behind the innovation

 
Xiaomi's cutting-edge MOS relies on a unique build to deliver impressive results in all scenarios. Designed with a six-element aspherical lens and an f/1.4 aperture, the system provides professional-grade image quality without the bulk.


The aspherical lens is a particularly interesting design. Unlike traditional lenses that can struggle to focus light perfectly — resulting in the blurry, low-detail flaw known as spherical aberration — Xiaomi’s lens is precision-engineered to focus light onto a single point. The result is a module that is 50% thinner than traditional optics but significantly sharper.

Combined with a 35mm focal length, the MOS delivers a natural bokeh and the next-level street photography capabilities that turn everyday images into masterpieces without effort. 


The best part about all this is the simple "plug-and-play" design. It allows users to quickly attach the system to the back of their phone, capture the moment, remove it just as easily, and move on with their day. No specialized cases or lengthy setup needed. 

Implications for mobile photography 


While the availability status is still "to be determined" (according to the Weibo post), it would certainly be interesting to see how all of this fancy tech plays out in real-world scenarios. For years now, everyday users have used their phones as camera companions, ditching traditional cameras in favor of more compact solutions.

More importantly, major brands have become increasingly reliant on AI to "mask" blurriness and "guess" details in low-light settings. With this module, Xiaomi takes an entirely different approach: improve the hardware and use the "brains" for extra potential, rather than using AI to hide poor performance.

By combining pro-grade camera hardware, a compact design, and a super-easy setup process, the Xiaomi MOS could be a gamechanger. 

