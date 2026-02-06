Check out the unreleased Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra from every angle!
Samsung's next big thing looks absolutely stunning in a Cobalt Violet colorway in a newly leaked 360-degree video.
Samsung has done a relatively good job (especially compared to past Galaxy S editions) of keeping the S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra designs under wraps for quite a long time, but the faucet is finally starting to show some cracks, and after an official-looking poster late last week, a 10-second video showcasing the company's most highly anticipated phone of 2026 has leaked out on social media today.
Hello, gorgeous!
Look, we can spend all day debating the ways in which the world's number two smartphone vendor could have revised the S25 Ultra's appearance to make its sequel stand out more, but what matters the most at the end of the day is how undeniably handsome and imposing the Galaxy S26 Ultra looks at first glance. Especially in a Cobalt Violet paint job that has no direct equivalent in the Galaxy S25 Ultra's color palette.
The S26 Ultra will differ from its predecessor in at least one big way. | Image Credit -- Evan Blass on X
Now, just in case you're not sure if you can trust the newly leaked 360-degree video of the S26 Ultra, allow me to highlight that this comes from none other than Evan Blass, who happens to be by far the most accurate and trustworthy mobile tech leaker across the interweb.
So, yes, this is definitely how Samsung's next top contender for the title of best Android phone in the world will look once it's formally unveiled on February 25 and commercially released a couple of weeks later. As you can notice, the camera island will be different from what the Galaxy S25 Ultra offers, although the distinctions are likely to be largely cosmetic (and, possibly, software-related as well).
The S26 Ultra is also widely expected to slim down its predecessor's profile, although as you can see, we're certainly not looking at a razor-thin Galaxy S25 Edge-style beast here. Compared to the S25 Ultra, Samsung's next non-foldable super-flagship is clearly more rounded as well, which is a change you'll probably either love or hate right off the bat.
Do you like how the S26 Ultra looks in Cobalt Violet?
As far as I'm concerned (not that anyone asked me), I feel the rounded corners could make the Galaxy S26 Ultra look a little more... accessible (if that makes sense to anyone else), but I can definitely understand if that's precisely what will put you off, making you feel like the phone doesn't exude the same air of excellence and exclusivity as its forerunner.
Hey, where's the S Pen?
Don't worry, the S26 Ultra's stylus is not going anywhere, even though it's not visible in this particular leak. And yes, the S Pen will be included in the handset's standard price, as usual. But what will that "standard" price be?
The S26 Ultra looks slim, but not too slim for its own good. | Image Credit -- Evan Blass on X
Now that's a question with many possible answers, which is likely to continue stirring debate and confusion until the day the Galaxy S26 family is officially released.
While some insiders expect the Galaxy S26 Ultra to be (miraculously) cheaper than the S25 Ultra, at least in certain markets and certain storage configurations, other sources are pointing to a (larger or smaller) price hike caused primarily by the rising component costs all major (and minor) smartphone manufacturers are currently facing.
That's not exactly the subtlest camera system in the world, but it will have to do. | Image Credit -- Evan Blass on X
As always, pricing could make or break this device, especially with its list of upgrades and improvements over its predecessor looking... rather short and unremarkable for the time being. We're talking a new processor (duh!), a very clever and interesting Privacy Display feature, some subtle but potentially important screen quality enhancements, and alas, no battery size bump whatsoever.
