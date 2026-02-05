Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Android Auto bug makes your car icon disappear from Google Maps

Yet another small but annoying bug for Android Auto.

Android Auto is supposed to make driving simpler and safer, but a new bug is doing the opposite. Over the past few days, multiple users have reported that while navigation still works, the familiar car or arrow icon showing your position is completely gone, creating a confusing image that can disorient drivers.

You are invisible


According to reports shared on Reddit, Google Maps still tracks your location correctly inside Android Auto. You can see the map moving, turns still update in real time, and even the traffic data is still visible.

The problem is that the icon that usually indicates where you are is missing. This might sound like a minor issue, but it can create confusion when you have to quickly glance at the screen, making you linger your gaze on it slightly longer.

The app lets you use different vehicle shapes or colors instead of the default arrow. It appears that the bug is more common among users who have opted to customize their icon inside Google Maps.

However, some users say the bug can also happen even when the default icon is enabled. In other words, it is more likely that the issue is not a direct result of the customization options but tied to the way Maps refreshes its interface inside Android Auto.

Switching apps may also trigger the issue


Several reports mention that the icon disappears after Google Maps is briefly pushed into the background. This can happen when opening a media app, using the car’s native infotainment screen, or switching between other Android Auto apps.

When Maps comes back onto the screen, the navigation resumes, but the car icon is not there. Some users report that restarting Android Auto or disconnecting the phone can sometimes address the issue, but not consistently.

Would a missing location icon make Android Auto navigation feel unsafe to you?


Likely linked to the Android Auto 16.1 update


The timing points toward a software issue introduced with Android Auto version 16.1, which began rolling out late last week. Google has not confirmed the bug yet, but the rollout window lines up closely with when reports started appearing.

Given how minor yet visible the glitch is, it’s likely something Google can fix quickly with a server-side tweak or a small app update.

The current state of Android Auto


This is not the only Android Auto bug we've seen lately. Just days ago, users began reporting a separate issue where Gemini Live could get stuck in a repeating loop while driving, effectively breaking voice controls.


Google is slowly reshaping Android Auto and improving it, so bugs are inevitable, and we will probably see more in the near future. What's crucial is that said bugs are fixed in a timely manner, especially if they have the chance to make driving riskier rather than safer.

Aleksandar Anastasov
