This AI upgrade alone could be a good enough reason to move to the S26 series

Apart from the improved camera and privacy display, there's another reason to get the S26 series.

As we head closer to the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, we're hearing more about the upgrades coming to the S26 series from both Samsung and many reliable tipsters. The latest leak about an upgrade has come from a Korean publication that claims the S26 lineup will be able to generate AI images in less than a second.

Big news for users who love generating AI images


Samsung Galaxy AI offers plenty of benefits, one of which is image generation. However, you must have noticed that whenever you enter a text prompt describing the type of picture you want, your Galaxy phone takes a few seconds to deliver the result. The tech giant is now looking to eliminate this waiting period completely by partnering with Nota AI to bring EdgeFusion to its upcoming Galaxy S series.

EdgeFusion, for those unaware, is a modified version of Stable Diffusion, a popular open-source technology used to generate images. Reports suggest that this AI model will allow Galaxy AI to produce images based on your prompt in less than a second.

Samsung will reportedly integrate this technology into the Exynos 2600 chipset, which is believed to power the Galaxy S26 and S26+. The Ultra model is rumored to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, so for this variant, the company might have to integrate the AI technology into the Snapdragon chip, or there could be some other way it will be made available. We'll only find this out when the device is unveiled on February 25, which is probably the date of Galaxy Unpacked.

If you're into AI image generation, you might know that Stable Diffusion can produce some of the finest-quality images. However, it has a large file size and requires powerful hardware to run. That's why it's rarely used on smartphones. Samsung and Nota AI have optimized it, however, reducing its overall size so it can run on the Galaxy smartphones while delivering the same level of performance.

The Korean publication reports that EdgeFusion can produce a high-quality 512 × 512 pixel image in under a second. That said, at MWC (Mobile World Congress) 2023, Qualcomm ran Stable Diffusion for the first time on a smartphone featuring the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. The device produced an on-device 512 × 512 pixel image in about 15 seconds.

Later that same year, the company ran a more optimized version of the AI model on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC-powered device, which generated the same size image in under 1 second (0.6 seconds, to be exact). If that sounds quick to you, reports indicate that EdgeFusion in the upcoming S26 lineup will produce images in even less time.

Do you consider a smartphone's AI features before buying it?

Another reason to get one of the S26 lineup phones



Image generation is one of those AI features that is common across all smartphone brands. Samsung has Drawing Assist, Apple has Image Playground, and Google has Pixel Studio. In all these apps, you can generate an image by simply entering a text prompt.

However, none of these can produce high-quality images in under 1 second. For instance, on my Pixel 10, I found that the image generation process through Pixel Studio took around 10 seconds to produce a simple image of a cat driving a car. The reason for this could be my slow internet connection, since many image generations on Google Pixel models rely on the cloud.

But in the upcoming Galaxy S series, the whole AI image generation process will happen on-device, delivering results in the blink of an eye. Furthermore, EdgeFusion will make sure that quality isn't compromised by the speed. Apart from this AI upgrade, there are plenty of other reasons to get one of the S26 phones, such as the privacy display, better camera, big storage, and more.

Aman Kumar Contributing Author
Aman Kumar is a tech news writer with a long-standing passion for smartphones. Aman specializes in everything smartphones, from AI features like Pixel’s Camera Coach to understanding ideal hardware combinations. He loves breaking down complex features in a simple, clear way and hopes manufacturers bring back bold designs like the Nokia N-Gage. When he’s not writing, he’s either gaming on PUBG or talking fitness as a dedicated gym enthusiast.
