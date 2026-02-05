This AI upgrade alone could be a good enough reason to move to the S26 series

S26

S26

Big news for users who love generating AI images





Galaxy AI to produce images based on your prompt in less than a second.



Recommended For You EdgeFusion, for those unaware, is a modified version of Stable Diffusion, a popular open-source technology used to generate images. Reports suggest that this AI model will allowto produce images based on your prompt in less than a second.

If you're into AI image generation, you might know that Stable Diffusion can produce some of the finest-quality images. However, it has a large file size and requires powerful hardware to run. That's why it's rarely used on smartphones. Samsung and Nota AI have optimized it, however, reducing its overall size so it can run on the Galaxy smartphones while delivering the same level of performance.









Receive the latest Android news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy The Korean publication reports that EdgeFusion can produce a high-quality 512 × 512 pixel image in under a second. That said, at MWC (Mobile World Congress) 2023, Qualcomm ran Stable Diffusion for the first time on a smartphone featuring the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. The device produced an on-device 512 × 512 pixel image in about 15 seconds.

S26 lineup will produce images in even less time. Later that same year, the company ran a more optimized version of the AI model on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC-powered device, which generated the same size image in under 1 second (0.6 seconds, to be exact). If that sounds quick to you, reports indicate that EdgeFusion in the upcominglineup will produce images in even less time.





Do you consider a smartphone's AI features before buying it? Yes, AI features are definitely important to me. Only if it helps improve camera and battery performance. Please give me an AI-free phone. These are simple marketing hype...I go for specs. Vote

Another reason to get one of the S26 lineup phones



Image generation is one of those AI features that is common across all smartphone brands. Samsung has Drawing Assist, Apple has Image Playground, and Google has Pixel Studio. In all these apps, you can generate an image by simply entering a text prompt.



Image generation is one of those AI features that is common across all smartphone brands. Samsung has Drawing Assist, Apple has Image Playground, and Google has Pixel Studio. In all these apps, you can generate an image by simply entering a text prompt.





However, none of these can produce high-quality images in under 1 second. For instance, on my Pixel 10 , I found that the image generation process through Pixel Studio took around 10 seconds to produce a simple image of a cat driving a car. The reason for this could be my slow internet connection, since many image generations on Google Pixel models rely on the cloud.

S26 phones, such as the But in the upcoming Galaxy S series, the whole AI image generation process will happen on-device, delivering results in the blink of an eye. Furthermore, EdgeFusion will make sure that quality isn't compromised by the speed. Apart from this AI upgrade, there are plenty of other reasons to get one of thephones, such as the privacy display , better camera, big storage , and more

Try Noble Mobile for only $10 Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use. Buy at Noble Moblie