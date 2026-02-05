Is Samsung about to make a big mistake with the Galaxy Z Flip 8 and Z Fold 8?
A recent report makes me believe Samsung is treating its next-gen flip phone as an afterthought, which I find very concerning.
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
Before you say it (and flood the comments section with it), let me highlight that I know exactly what you're thinking after seeing the headline of my little editorial today. Why are we talking (so much already) about the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Flip 8 before the Galaxy S26 family is even formally unveiled?
Well, I obviously can't speak for the insiders and tipsters that have offered us plenty of (alleged) information on the specs, capabilities, upgrades, and production targets of Samsung's next foldable devices over the last few months, but as far as I'm concerned, boredom is playing a key role in electing the focus of this article.
That's right, I'm bored out of my mind by the Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra, and I find some of the whispers surrounding the Z Flip 8, Z Fold 8, and even the Galaxy Wide Fold way more interesting than any of the S26-related questions left unanswered with a few weeks ahead of an official announcement.
The Z Flip line must not become a second-class citizen of Samsung's Galaxy
Of course, I'm not necessarily using "interesting" in a completely positive way, as I'm actually quite troubled by the latest gossip around the Galaxy Z Flip 8 and Z Fold 8. That comes from a very reputable Korean media outlet, so perhaps "gossip" is not the best word to refer to what's clearly a trustworthy report anticipating Samsung's production priority ahead of the two's expected commercial debut this summer.
The Z Flip 7 is an objectively amazing phone, and the Z Flip 8 clearly has the potential to be even better. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
While summer is still not exactly right around the corner, it appears that the world's second-largest smartphone vendor is intent on manufacturing significantly more Galaxy Z Fold 8 units than Z Flip 8 devices, which is obviously great for Samsung's profits (at least in the short term), but not that great for those (like me) who prefer clamshell-type foldables over their book-style cousins.
Now, Samsung's current production plan for the Z Flip 8 and Z Fold 8 doesn't mean that the former device will be in short supply at launch or that the company is thinking of retiring the Galaxy Z Flip line anytime soon.
But I'm starting to get the sense that the Galaxy Z Flip 7's sequel will be marketed (directly or indirectly) as an inferior relative of the Z Fold 7's follow-up and possibly the first-of-a-kind Wide Fold as well. Kind of how the Z Flip 7 FE was positioned in relation to the Z Flip 7 and Z Fold 7 last year... before being essentially left for dead.
What 2026 foldable device should Samsung primarily focus on?
Another valid comparison that comes to mind is with the Galaxy S25 Plus, which was clearly Samsung's lowest-priority member of the S25 family right off the bat, and the S26 Plus, which is only a thing because the S25 Edge flopped so spectacularly at the global box-office.
But while the identity crisis and modest mass appeal of the S25+ are difficult to deny, I don't believe the Galaxy Z Flip 8 deserves to have a similar fate, especially considering that the Z Fold 8 and Wide Fold are likely to share many things in common and thus possibly target a largely overlapping audience.
This could be a huge strategic error for the long run
Although no one can know what the future holds for the foldable market segment (and the mobile industry as a whole), I'm ready to bet the farm that flip phones will remain just as popular as (if not more than) book-style foldables.
As such, Samsung should at the very least continue to give equal focus and attention to the Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold rosters. That includes setting similar production goals, investing equal advertising dollars, and, perhaps most importantly, spending the same amount of time and resources on the two's key upgrades and improvements every year.
The Z Fold 7 is undeniably awesome, but not everyone likes this form factor. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
Yes, the Z Fold 8 will probably outsell the Z Flip 8 if the former rocks no display crease and an even thinner profile than its predecessor and the latter disappointingly keeps its forerunner's cameras unchanged. And yes, that will initially generate higher profits for Samsung than the opposite scenario.
But when Apple inevitably releases its first iPhone Flip in a year, two, or five (most likely, a year or two), Samsung could end up regretting this year's rumored rearrangement of its foldable priorities, especially if it continues in 2027 and beyond.
Fortunately, it's obviously not too late to rethink the Z Fold 8 and Z Flip 8's production numbers and marketing budgets to ensure they're (more or less) equal, and it's also clearly not too late for consumers to force Samsung to do that after the two devices are released by choosing the cheaper, more portable, and yes, overall humbler model. Who's with me?
