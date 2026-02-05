Amazon and Samsung are clearing shelves with generous Galaxy S25 deals
The Galaxy S26 may be looming, but the Galaxy S25 is the better choice for those looking for a bargain.
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
We expect Samsung to announce its all-new Galaxy S26 series this month. But if you’re looking to score a bargain, you should go for the Galaxy S25 instead.
Sounds strange, right? Well, yeah, but it will sound like an unmissable deal when you hear—or read, to be more precise—that Amazon is offering a $100 discount, letting you grab the 128GB version of this beauty in Blue for less than $700. In case blue isn’t your color, Samsung has the 128GB on sale as well, allowing you to save $80 on a few color options. To top this off, you can slash up to an extra $217 off with an eligible trade-in, bringing your total savings to a whopping $297. If that’s not a bonkers deal, I don’t know what is.
Plus, rumors suggest the Galaxy S26 will be a minor upgrade. Sure, it’s expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, but the Snapdragon 8 Elite in the S25 is already overkill for 99% of users. Whether you're streaming 4K or heavy multitasking, I’m sure you won't hit the ceiling of this bad boy for years.
Recommended For You
You’ll also be watching PhoneArena’s YouTube videos in breathtaking quality, as our friend here comes with a 6.2-inch AMOLED display featuring 2340 x 1080 resolution and support for HDR content. It also feels blazing fast thanks to its 120Hz refresh rate, while its 2,600 nits of peak brightness will let you see everything clearly even in direct sunlight.
While it may boast the same 50MP main, 3x telephoto, and ultra-wide cameras as its predecessor, the Galaxy S25 delivers more vibrant photos and sharper detail thanks to a new ISP and AI-powered enhancements. You can see how capable it is in the samples in our dedicated Galaxy S25 review. And if you’re a photography enthusiast using Expert RAW, I’m sure you’ll appreciate the addition of a "Virtual Aperture" feature, which grants greater creative control by letting you take advantage of precise depth-of-field adjustments.
Now, add a 4,000mAh battery that can last you the whole day without any top-ups, and the Galaxy S25 becomes a proposition you just can’t say no to. Why pay $800+ for a minor upgrade when you can get the polished, AI-ready Galaxy S25 for nearly $300 off? So, act fast and score one at a bargain price today!
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: