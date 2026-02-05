Amazon and Samsung are clearing shelves with generous Galaxy S25 deals

We expect Samsung to announce its all-new Galaxy S26 series this month. But if you’re looking to score a bargain, you should go for the Galaxy S25 instead.





Plus, rumors suggest the Galaxy S26 will be a minor upgrade. Sure, it’s expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, but the Snapdragon 8 Elite in the S25 is already overkill for 99% of users. Whether you're streaming 4K or heavy multitasking, I’m sure you won't hit the ceiling of this bad boy for years.



Recommended For You You’ll also be watching PhoneArena’s YouTube videos in breathtaking quality, as our friend here comes with a 6.2-inch AMOLED display featuring 2340 x 1080 resolution and support for HDR content. It also feels blazing fast thanks to its 120Hz refresh rate, while its 2,600 nits of peak brightness will let you see everything clearly even in direct sunlight.



While it may boast the same 50MP main, 3x telephoto, and ultra-wide cameras as its predecessor, the Galaxy S25 delivers more vibrant photos and sharper detail thanks to a new ISP and AI-powered enhancements. You can see how capable it is in the samples in our dedicated



Sounds strange, right? Well, yeah, but it will sound like an unmissable deal when you hear—or read, to be more precise—that Amazon is offering a $100 discount, letting you grab the 128GB version of this beauty in Blue for less than $700. In case blue isn’t your color, Samsung has the 128GB on sale as well, allowing you to save $80 on a few color options. To top this off, you can slash up to an extra $217 off with an eligible trade-in, bringing your total savings to a whopping $297. If that’s not a bonkers deal, I don’t know what is.