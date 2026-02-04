The AI-enhanced Lenovo Yoga Tab is more affordable than ever (with a keyboard and pen)
Yes, this is a better deal than everything Lenovo offered during the holiday shopping season.
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
How would you like to be able to buy one of the best Android tablets around at a lower-than-Black-Friday price? If that sounds too good to be true, well, it's not. Untrue, that is.
It is, however, an incredibly good deal that you probably don't have a lot of time to take advantage of. If you hurry, the Lenovo Yoga Tab can be yours in exchange for just $399.99 directly from the device manufacturer's official US website, saving you a very cool and totally unprecedented 170 bucks.
It's definitely worth pointing out that the slate's $569.99 list price has never felt excessive (at least to me), so it's a great privilege to be able to spend $170 less than that on not just the 11.1-inch Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 powerhouse itself, but a productivity-enhancing keyboard and stylus as well.
While the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is no longer the best processor a high-end Android tablet can use today, its raw speed is extremely similar to that of the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Plus inside the Galaxy Tab S11, for instance. And yes, Samsung's latest 11-incher is a lot costlier than $399.99 (even at its latest discount) while only including a stylus and not a keyboard as well.
Recommended For You
The Lenovo Yoga Tab is advertised as an "AI-enhanced" gadget capable of giving even your "casual snaps an instant glow-up" in addition to delivering a "creative flow that lets you sketch, capture, refine, and edit fluidly and intuitively" on the move.
The stylus is a big Yoga Tab selling point, especially at the tablet's newly reduced price. | Image Credit -- Lenovo
If you feel like AI tools are mostly gimmicks as far as consumer devices are concerned nowadays, you'll probably be more delighted to hear that the surprisingly affordable jumbo-sized slate packs an ultra-powerful quad speaker system, a hefty 8,860mAh battery equipped with blazing-fast 45W charging technology, and a generous 12GB RAM for silky smooth multitasking.
The IPS LCD screen is also unbelievably smooth, refreshing your content at a 144 Hz rate, and as crazy as it sounds, the metal-and-glass tablet measures 6.2 mm at its thinnest point, thus looking way more premium than its deeply discounted price might suggest. Is there such a thing as a perfect budget-friendly Android giant? Probably not, but this device comes really close to that mark.
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: