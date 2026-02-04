Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

The AI-enhanced Lenovo Yoga Tab is more affordable than ever (with a keyboard and pen)

Yes, this is a better deal than everything Lenovo offered during the holiday shopping season.

How would you like to be able to buy one of the best Android tablets around at a lower-than-Black-Friday price? If that sounds too good to be true, well, it's not. Untrue, that is. 

It is, however, an incredibly good deal that you probably don't have a lot of time to take advantage of. If you hurry, the Lenovo Yoga Tab can be yours in exchange for just $399.99 directly from the device manufacturer's official US website, saving you a very cool and totally unprecedented 170 bucks.

Lenovo Yoga Tab

$399 99
$549 99
$150 off (27%)
256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 11.1-Inch LTPS Display with 3200 x 2000 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 15, 8,860mAh Battery, 68W Charging Support, Quad Speaker System with Dolby Atmos Sound, 13MP + 2MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, Luna Grey Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Pro and 2-in-1 Keyboard Pack Included
Buy at Lenovo

It's definitely worth pointing out that the slate's $569.99 list price has never felt excessive (at least to me), so it's a great privilege to be able to spend $170 less than that on not just the 11.1-inch Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 powerhouse itself, but a productivity-enhancing keyboard and stylus as well.

While the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is no longer the best processor a high-end Android tablet can use today, its raw speed is extremely similar to that of the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Plus inside the Galaxy Tab S11, for instance. And yes, Samsung's latest 11-incher is a lot costlier than $399.99 (even at its latest discount) while only including a stylus and not a keyboard as well.

The Lenovo Yoga Tab is advertised as an "AI-enhanced" gadget capable of giving even your "casual snaps an instant glow-up" in addition to delivering a "creative flow that lets you sketch, capture, refine, and edit fluidly and intuitively" on the move.

 

If you feel like AI tools are mostly gimmicks as far as consumer devices are concerned nowadays, you'll probably be more delighted to hear that the surprisingly affordable jumbo-sized slate packs an ultra-powerful quad speaker system, a hefty 8,860mAh battery equipped with blazing-fast 45W charging technology, and a generous 12GB RAM for silky smooth multitasking.

The IPS LCD screen is also unbelievably smooth, refreshing your content at a 144 Hz rate, and as crazy as it sounds, the metal-and-glass tablet measures 6.2 mm at its thinnest point, thus looking way more premium than its deeply discounted price might suggest. Is there such a thing as a perfect budget-friendly Android giant? Probably not, but this device comes really close to that mark.

Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
