The Lenovo Idea Tab Pro is $130 off, making it a must-have for many
This doorbuster sale at Lenovo.com is far too good to miss.
This, by the way, is the tablet's lowest price so far in 2026. In fact, it's been topped only once in the past six months, and that was right after Cyber Monday. Bottom line: I don't think discounts will get any better than this (at least for the foreseeable future), so you should absolutely check it out.
With its 12.7-inch 3K display and smooth 144Hz refresh rate, this option delivers great visuals for the price. And sure, there's no OLED on deck, but the same goes for the Galaxy Tab S10 FE lineup, which is significantly pricier.
Under the hood, you've got a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 SoC, which provides more than adequate performance for daily tasks. For students, the slate packs some AI extras like Circle to Search and quick file sharing with Share Hub.
If getting the latest OS features for years to come isn't a must-have for you, chances are you'd be more than happy with what this Android tablet delivers. Boasting great visuals, decent performance, and a hefty 10,200mAh battery, it checks plenty of boxes for its asking price.
By the way, the device ships with a Lenovo Tab Pen Plus at no extra cost, making it an even better bargain. So, if you think it's the right fit for you, grab the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro for $130 off while this doorbuster sale lasts.
