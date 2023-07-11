Best Buy Prime Day deals 2023: we picked the top bargains
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Now that every big retailer - Walmart and Target included - tries to capitalize on the Amazon Prime Day 2023 hype, it's time for Best Buy's Black Friday in July sort of Prime Day event to shine. If you look for the best Prime Day Phone Deals or anything else for that matter, the Best Buy Prime Day event is already live with savings! First of all, we invite you to check our list of top three Best Buy offers this Prime Day:
Best Buy Prime Day is possibly one of the best times of the year to a new tech item. Best Buy Prime Day sales are particularly generous. So, whether you're looking for more budget-friendly handsets like the Pixel 7a or you want the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, you've come to the right place. Right now, the Google Pixel 7 Pro is heavily discounted, with Best Buy knocking down some $250 of its price tag.
The price of wearables has skyrocketed in recent years, so a good Best Buy Prime Day deal is a good way to offset that fact. You can expect top deals on some of the latest smartwatches. This year's Best Buy Prime Day event brings exciting discounts across the smartwatch category. Just like last year, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic sees an exciting $180 discount on this year's Prime Day event at Best Buy. With that being said, here are our favorite Best Buy Prime Day Smartwatch deals.
Another, smaller piece of tech you might be interested in purchasing at a bargain price is a pair of headphones. Naturally, there are many and exciting Best Buy Prime Day deals on earbuds and headphones as well. In fact, the fantastic deals are live!
Jump to section:
Best Buy Prime Day Phone Deals
Best Buy Prime Day is possibly one of the best times of the year to a new tech item. Best Buy Prime Day sales are particularly generous. So, whether you're looking for more budget-friendly handsets like the Pixel 7a or you want the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, you've come to the right place. Right now, the Google Pixel 7 Pro is heavily discounted, with Best Buy knocking down some $250 of its price tag.
Last year there were discounts on almost every major flagship, including some unprecedented all-time lows. The Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup saw solid price cuts in the 20-30% range. The Korean Tech Giant’s foldables were also heavily discounted, with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 dipping below $1100. And now, check out the top phones deals this Best Buy Prime Day.
Best Buy Prime Day Tablet Deals
Best Buy doesn't discount only phones during its Prime Day event. For example, the Galaxy Tab S8 series, and the Samsung Galaxy S8 Ultra in particular, currently see some major discounts (given that a successor is due in August). With the big sales event already up and running, you can now take advantage of the most exciting offers on tablets that have been launched on Best Buy, such as the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, which is now available for $100 less, and it also comes with several gifts, including one that's worth about $29.99!
Best Buy Prime Day Smartwatch Deals
The price of wearables has skyrocketed in recent years, so a good Best Buy Prime Day deal is a good way to offset that fact. You can expect top deals on some of the latest smartwatches. This year's Best Buy Prime Day event brings exciting discounts across the smartwatch category. Just like last year, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic sees an exciting $180 discount on this year's Prime Day event at Best Buy. With that being said, here are our favorite Best Buy Prime Day Smartwatch deals.
Best Buy Prime Day Headphones Deals
Another, smaller piece of tech you might be interested in purchasing at a bargain price is a pair of headphones. Naturally, there are many and exciting Best Buy Prime Day deals on earbuds and headphones as well. In fact, the fantastic deals are live!
So, you can now get the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 for $60 off, and that's only one of the many exciting deals. As for last year, even high-end models like the AirPods Max and the original AirPods Pro saw sizable discounts - the latter even dropped below the $200 mark. And now, let's see what are the top deals on headphones right now:
Best Buy Prime Day Accessories Deals
Let's face it: most people don’t really pay attention to their tech accessories. If you're one of them but want this to change, you might be interested to learn that the big Prime Day event has brought various discounts in the accessories category as well. For example, the Meta Quest 2 is now available for $100 less.
Wireless chargers, portable speakers, such as the JBL Pulse 5, and other products also see great discounts. Below, we've compiled the most impressive discounts that are now available on Best Buy under the accessories category.
Things that are NOT allowed: