The top tech Prime Day deals at Walmart: our expectations

Prime day was created by Amazon as a sort of Summer Black Friday but this year even that got messed up. Now that it's almost here, other major retailers are using the hype around it to cash in with discounts on their own. Which, of course, is great of us consumers. Who doesn’t want to save some money and get the gadget they’ve been eyeing for a while or even something you didn’t plan to get until you saw its price reduced. Obviously, that’s what companies are hoping we’ll do, but hey, if at the end of the day you’re happy with your purchase, it’s all good.Walmart, being the retail giant that it is, doesn’t pass on the Prime day extravaganza and is expected to offer deals on all sorts of tech products. Called “Big Save”, the Walmart event will start on October 11, two days before Amazon Prime day and end October 15, one day after it.During that time, there will be discounts on products of all sorts, but we’re only interested in tech, so here’s what deals you can expect to see at Walmart based on what was available last year.