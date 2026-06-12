The Dark Cherry iPhone 18 Pro is stunning, eye-catching, and just plain gorgeous
If there's one thing that the iPhone 18 Pro has going for it, it's that the new Dark Cherry color option is a head-turner.
Say what you will about lacking upgrades this year, the iPhone 18 Pro Max looks gorgeous. | Image by Jon Rettinger
After Cosmic Orange for the iPhone 17 Pro, Apple is reportedly working on a Dark Cherry color for this year’s iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. As more renders and concept images come out, it becomes clearer and clearer that this is one of the best colors that Apple has ever chosen, and now some new photos are here to show us exactly how pretty it is.
While some new smartphone colors are extremely muted nowadays and others are overly bright, Dark Cherry, in my opinion, seems like the perfect mix of the two. It carries the same elegance of black but doesn’t scream in your face like Cosmic Orange does.
In fact, I’ve found the shade pretty enough to question my allegiance to black smartphones.
Apple has a problem this year, the iPhone 18 Pro is a filler episode in the company’s plans for the iPhone. It was supposed to feature an under-display Face ID component and a smaller Dynamic Island, but that seems like it’s not happening.
The iPhone 18 Pro needed its redesign ready on time, but it most likely will not be so lucky. As such, this year’s star will be the new foldable iPhone Ultra. The iPhone 18 Pro, meanwhile, only really has new colors to try and wow us with.
Unfortunately, it appears that some problems on the iPhone 17 Pro models will follow the iPhone 18 Pro as well. For starters, the iPhone 18 Pro is using the same aluminum chassis, and as such will likely be prone to denting and scratching from the shortest of falls.
In addition, a new report suggests that the iPhone 18 Pro will have color-fading problems just like the iPhone 17 Pro before it. Which means that it’s a really good thing for Apple that Dark Cherry seems to already be getting a lot of positive attention.
No AI image generation was used in these photos. The official Dark Cherry shade seems to have been finalized — as also evidenced by leaked iPhone 18 Pro dummy units — so this is almost assuredly what the real thing will look like come September.
Personally, if I was getting an iPhone 18 Pro — I’m holding out for the iPhone 20 Pro — I would get the Dark Cherry version. I can only hope that Apple brings this color option back for another release down the line.
Dark Cherry, maybe even better than black
Dark Cherry on the iPhone 18 Pro might just surpass black smartphones for me. | Image by Jon Rettinger
While some new smartphone colors are extremely muted nowadays and others are overly bright, Dark Cherry, in my opinion, seems like the perfect mix of the two. It carries the same elegance of black but doesn’t scream in your face like Cosmic Orange does.
In fact, I’ve found the shade pretty enough to question my allegiance to black smartphones.
An iPhone 18 Pro exclusive
Hopefully, Dark Cherry comes back for a future iPhone release. | Image by Jon Rettinger
Apple has a problem this year, the iPhone 18 Pro is a filler episode in the company’s plans for the iPhone. It was supposed to feature an under-display Face ID component and a smaller Dynamic Island, but that seems like it’s not happening.
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Oh, but what colors they are. | Image by Jon Rettinger
It will have other problems too
Unfortunately, it appears that some problems on the iPhone 17 Pro models will follow the iPhone 18 Pro as well. For starters, the iPhone 18 Pro is using the same aluminum chassis, and as such will likely be prone to denting and scratching from the shortest of falls.
In addition, a new report suggests that the iPhone 18 Pro will have color-fading problems just like the iPhone 17 Pro before it. Which means that it’s a really good thing for Apple that Dark Cherry seems to already be getting a lot of positive attention.
People seem to be loving Dark Cherry for the iPhone 18 Pro. | Image by Threads
I can’t wait to see it
Can't wait to see Dark Cherry out and about in public soon. | Image by Jon Rettinger
No AI image generation was used in these photos. The official Dark Cherry shade seems to have been finalized — as also evidenced by leaked iPhone 18 Pro dummy units — so this is almost assuredly what the real thing will look like come September.
How do you feel about Dark Cherry on the iPhone 18 Pro?
Personally, if I was getting an iPhone 18 Pro — I’m holding out for the iPhone 20 Pro — I would get the Dark Cherry version. I can only hope that Apple brings this color option back for another release down the line.
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