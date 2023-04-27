Amazon Prime Day Motorola phone deals 2023: what discounts to expect?

the sign you were waiting for? Well, you are in luck: with these Prime Day deals, some of the Its about time to get yourself a new phone! Wait, was thatsign you were waiting for? Well, you are in luck: with these Prime Day deals, some of the best Android phones are on sale. And that includes smartphones from Motorola among the Prime Day phone deals





So, what Prime Day offers can you expect to see from the brand that goes "Hello Moto"? As you are probably aware, Motorola makes tons of phones each year in all sorts of categories. Their latest Moto Edge 40 Pro flagship is bound to get a discount, and its midrange counterpart — the Edge 40 (no Pro) is likely to join in too.





And for those of you that prefer large screens and working with a stylus, the Moto G Stylus series is a great midrange alternative to the Galaxy S23 Ultra . The Moto G Stylus of 2022 and the G Stylus 2021 both come with styluses packed-in and offer that same clean Android experience that Moto is famous for.





But Motorola makes some of the most reliable entry level phones too, so we are sure to see hot deals on Android budget phones on Prime Day too! The Moto G13 and Moto G53 are some options that offer the same pure experience in a range of fair prices, but the Moto G23 takes the cake in the price-to-quality ratio.









How much will I be saving on a new Motorola phone on Prime Day 2023?





Savings from Prime Day deals on Motorola phones seem to come in three distinct ranges:





Around 13-15%

About 25-30%

Half price and beyond 50%





Naturally, these equate to different amounts of cash saved, depending on the original price of the smartphone. For the more premium Edge series, for example, the range is wide and we can expect savings starting from $30 and then going beyond $130, even for newer models.





The situation with phones like the midrange G Stylus 2021 is different, though. Even ahead of Prime Day, we're seeing offers for 40% and 50% off, which translates to $30 to $100 and beyond in savings. For such a price, if you are interested in a Stylus-driven experience, these phones are a no-brainer!





Lastly, budget phones come with a great bonus: their price is low to begin with! And even at that, we're expecting half-price markdowns all-around, or at least such that start with 30%. That means that you can expect to save about $50 bucks at the very least, but if you are lucky, you can score a massive $100 discount too!













Prime Day Moto Edge deals





The Moto Edge series are higher end when it comes to pricing, so we're likely to see discounts in a wider range. We've noted on 20-30% discounts, which can save you about $50 to $70 bucks, but heavier 40% and above deals are bound to pop up too for savings closer to the $100 mark.





Moto G deals ahead of time





Some of the best Motorola phones are from the Moto Edge series. As the title suggests, with this device you'll be getting a brilliant screen with curved edges on both sides, and in most cases: one with vivid colors and a high refresh rate. While these can't compare to the likes of the Pixel 7 in terms of raw power, they can absolutely deliver in terms of performance and responsiveness!









Moto Edge Plus (2022) off by 31% The Edge Plus of 2022 is one of Motorola's flagships with a unique look and a stylish Cosmos Blue finish. Right now, you can get it for 31% off with this early Prime Day deal! $230 off (31%) Buy at Amazon The Moto Edge (2022) in MineralGray with a 42% discount Insane deals? You got them! The Moto Edge from 2022 is discounted by a whopping 42% with Amazon right now! It has a massive battery and a fluid 144Hz display. $250 off (42%) Buy at Amazon The Moto Edge Plus with 15% off Motorola's OG Edge Plus is also discounted by 15% in this early Prime Day offer! It has a speedy CPU, a brilliant edge-display and a 108MP camera. Check it out now! $100 off (15%) Buy at Amazon The Moto Edge 30 Ultra in Interstellar Black is off by 5% Another sweet, but hearty discount from Amazon! This time, for the Moto Edge 30 Ultra, which is a flagship-grade smartphone from Motorola! Check this deal out if you've had your eyes on it! $42 off (5%) Buy at Amazon The Moto Edge 30 Pro is off by 12% Sweet discounts are always welcomed! And this 12% price cut for the Moto Edge 30 Pro gets you almost $100 off, so check it out while it is still live! $75 off (12%) Buy at Amazon













Prime Day Moto G Stylus deals





The Moto G Stylus series have lower prices, but we're already seeing higher discounts, which float around the 40% mark. What does that translate to? Honestly, astounding deals that can save you upwards of $80! If you are looking for a stylus-enabled smartphone, check these offers out!





Early Moto G Stylus deals





The Moto G Stylus primarily contains midrange phones, which have large screens, designed to play nice with a stylus. Note taking or drawing? Phones like the Moto G Stylus 2022 are yours for the taking! And that also means plenty of real estate to enjoy media or games on, so check them out if this sounds up your alley!





The Moto G Stylus of 2022 in Twilight Blue with 43% off Massive deal alert?! Check!! The Moto G Stylus from 2022 is discounted with an astounding 43% with Amazon right now! This early Prime Day deal is nuts! $130 off (43%) Buy at Amazon The Moto G Stylus of 2020 in Indigo is discounted by 17% Want the OG Stylus experience? Amazon can arrange a deal for you! This sweet 17% discount can get you a refurbished, yet beautiful Stylus Android phone from Motorola ahead of Prime Day. $32 off (17%) Buy at Amazon













Prime Day Motorola budget phone deals





What's the best thing about a budget phone? Its price of course! But Moto's selection also gets you a great Android experience. And with Prime Day, these prices drop even lower for price cuts around $30 or even $60 bucks. And you know what? We spotted some $100 discounts too! Who knows? We may even see the awesome Moto G23 on offer too!





Early budget phone deals from Motorola:





Motorola makes some of the best budget phones on the market. Their clean approach to Android and tendency to include more-premium features on them, such as fingerprint scanners or NFC for contactless payments, make these phones total no-brainers for entry-level phones.









The Moto G Pure in Deep Indigo off by 38% You can't get a better price on a budget phone than this 38% discount from Amazon! Despite it being early for Prime Day, this deal for the Motorola G Pure is a total no-brainer if you are in need of a phone. $61 off (38%) Buy at Amazon The Moto One 5G in Oxford Blue with a 24% price cut This beautifully iridescent refurbished phone from Motorola can get all of the basics done in style and with leftover battery power too! Right now, Amazon has it discounted by 24% ahead of Prime Day, so check it out! $32 off (24%) Buy at Amazon The Moto G Fast in White with a 52% discount Even for a phone from 2020, the Moto G Fast can help you get all the basics done! It is lightweight, has a great 4,000mAh battery and a fingerprint sensor too! Check out this early Prime Day deal now. $105 off (52%) Buy at Amazon













Can we expect to see unique Moto phones on sale?





Okay, so how popular can Motorola's ThinkPhone get with Prime Day? Well, we probably wont find out, due to its limited availability. Despite what many people think, Moto still makes some unique phones, but not all of them make their way out west, such as the Razr (2022)





Naturally, if we spot any of these awesome Motorola smartphones on a hot deal for Prime Day, we'll be sure to include them in this guide. But we can't promise anything. But don't be bummed out — there's tons more deals that you can check out, and all of them are worth your time and money.





Are budget Motorola phones worth it in 2023?





Absolutely! Despite what many people think, budget phones have come a long way since the cheap phone from yesteryear. Android has gotten tons better, which means that manufacturers can get more done with lower-end hardware.





Above all, a budget phone should be able to:





Get you through a full day of regular use

Help you get things done without issues

Offer entertainment to help pass the time

Help you get more out of your life with things like contactless payments



And you know what? Most Motorola phones do most if not all of these things! Don't let the price fool you — you shouldn't underestimate the power of these models. If you haven't set yourself with high expectation that are more worthy of a phone like the Galaxy S23 , then you'll be pleasantly surprised from Moto's budget offers.





Is Prime Day the best time to get a Motorola phone or should you wait until Black Friday and Cyber Monday?



Sure, Black Friday is way more massive, but that's only because it includes offers from all sorts of online retailers beyond Amazon. But Prime Day is all about Amazon deals, which are pretty sweet to begin with.





Likewise, Cyber Monday is all about tech, but when you take into consideration the website that you've found yourself on, then you should know: here, every day is Cyber Monday when it comes to hot deals on smartphones!





As such, our advice is simple: trust your gut and if you feel like the price is right for a phone you like, then go for it, because otherwise you might just miss out on the offer!





Where can I find the top deals for Motorola phones on Prime Day?





It's simple, really: on Amazon's website! All sorts of offers are going to be live when the time comes and all you need to do is head on over there, and... Browse an astounding amount of pages. But we can offer an alternative: why not check this page out again?





We'll stay vigilant so you don't have to. That means that we're dedicated to updating this page as regularly as we can, with more offers and hot deals on Motorola phones! If right now you can't see the phone of your dreams, check back with us later and maybe, just maybe it will be here and yours for the taking!







