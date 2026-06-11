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iPhone 18 Pro might carry over an issue present on the iPhone 17 Pro models

A problem that affected some iPhone 17 Pro models might also make its way to the iPhone 18 Pro.

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Abdullah Asim
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Leaked iPhone 18 Pro colors and dummy units
The iPhone 18 Pro's new Dark Cherry color might not look so great for long. | Image by Sonny Dickson
The iPhone 17 series has been a very successful lineup of flagship smartphones, partly because of how good the base model is and partly because of the iPhone 17 Pro redesign. However, the Pro models came with some problems, and one of these problems might not be resolved on time for this year’s iPhone 18 Pro phones.

The iPhone 17 Pro colors fade


iPhone 17 Pro Cosmic Orange loses color
Cosmic Orange iPhone 17 Pro models sometimes turn pink instead. | Image by Reddit


Shortly after the iPhone 17 series went on sale, some users began sharing photos of their new phones losing their color. This issue was especially prevalent on the Cosmic Orange models, with some of the phones beginning to resemble a pink shade instead.

To be fair, this hasn’t affected all iPhone 17 Pro models, but there were enough such cases that it was something to consider before pulling the trigger on the newest Apple flagships.

The iPhone 18 Pro might be the same


Leaked iPhone 18 Pro colors and dummy units
These are the new iPhone 18 Pro colors. | Image by Sonny Dickson


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According to a new report (translated source), the iPhone 18 Pro will use the same aluminum chassis as the iPhone 17 Pro before it. While this means excellent thermal dissipation compared to previous titanium iPhone models, it also runs the risk of carrying over the iPhone 17 Pro’s color fading problem.

This would be an unacceptable failure for most users, but there are also some who thought that this was a cool way to get a unique a unique color for their iPhone.



Other problems for Apple’s upcoming phones


Using the same aluminum chassis also means that the iPhone 18 Pro might be just as fragile as the iPhone 17 Pro. For context, the shift from titanium to aluminum led to many iPhone 17 Pro models denting and scratching from very small drops, as the new body was much softer.

As if this wasn’t enough, it appears that some iPhone 17 Pro models can lose their color as well. Not change shades, but actually just fade away, giving the phone a look of a much older piece of hardware that has been rotting in a damp room for years.



What will Dark Cherry turn into?


I think that Apple is probably working on a solution, similar to how the rear glass panels are going to have less contrasting colors on the iPhone 18 Pro models. But if the company isn’t coming up with a way to stop this from happening, maybe because very few phones had this problem, then I wonder what Dark Cherry might look like.

Will you wait and see whether the iPhone 18 Pro has this problem too?
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Dark Cherry is the new unique color for this year, acting as a successor to Cosmic Orange. I think it looks pretty neat, but if it turns into some muddy sludge, then it just makes the iPhone 18 Pro look like an even worse bang for your buck.

And I already think that the iPhone 18 Pro is a filler episode at best.
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Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
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