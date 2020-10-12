Get the New Galaxy S20+ 5G from $550

Best Amazon Prime Day Smartwatch Deals: Apple Watch, Samsung Watch, Fitbit, Garmin and more

Radoslav Minkov
by Radoslav Minkov
Oct 12, 2020, 8:53 AM
Best Amazon Prime Day Smartwatch Deals: Apple Watch, Samsung Watch, Fitbit, Garmin and more
If you're in the market for a smartwatch, now is the perfect time get one, as Amazon Prime Day enables some of the best deals on both smartwatches and other consumer electronics. Below are the best deals currently available on the most desirable smartwatches for you to choose from!

This article will be updated regularly as new Prime Day 2020 deals become available.

Subscribe to Amazon Prime here


You may also find useful:

Best Apple Watch offers for Prime Day


Let's start with Prime Day deals for most popular smartwatch in the world. If you own an iPhone and are interested in getting the Apple Watch for the fitness and health insights it can provide you with, or any of the other helpful features it sports, check out the best deals available for it right here.

  • Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm, GPS) at $30 off:

  • Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm, GPS) at $30 off:

  • Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm, GPS) at $34.01 off:


Best Samsung smartwatch discounts for Prime Day


Prime Day deals for Samsung's premium line of smartwatches are also available right here, including a discount for the stylish Samsung Galaxy Watch 3.

  • Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 at $50 off:

  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 at $30.99 off:

  • Samsung Galaxy Watch at $90.99 off:

Walmart also has the following appealing discounts for the Samsung Galaxy Watch:
 

Best Garmin smartwatch deals for Prime Day


Interested in Garmin's fitness-oriented premium smartwatches? Below are the best Prime Day discounts on those, starting with the Garmin Fenix 5 Plus, which packs built-in navigation, enough storage for up to 500 songs, and up to 12 days of battery life (with GPS off).

  • Garmin Fenix 5 Plus at $270 off:

  • Garmin Forerunner 35 at $37.85 off:

Best Fitbit smartwatch offers for Prime Day


Fitbit may be well-known for its excellent fitness trackers, but the company also produces a number of quality smartwatches too.

  • Fitbit Charge 4 at $20 off:

  • Fitbit Versa Lite Edition at $34.95 off:

Best HONOR smartwatch discounts for Prime Day


See the best HONOR smartwatch offers available right now below, including special discounts that are only available for UK shoppers and through the company's website.

  • HONOR Magic Watch 2 at $20.00 off:




