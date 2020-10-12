Best Amazon Prime Day Smartwatch Deals: Apple Watch, Samsung Watch, Fitbit, Garmin and more
This article will be updated regularly as new Prime Day 2020 deals become available.
Let's start with Prime Day deals for most popular smartwatch in the world. If you own an iPhone and are interested in getting the Apple Watch for the fitness and health insights it can provide you with, or any of the other helpful features it sports, check out the best deals available for it right here.
Best Apple Watch offers for Prime Day
- Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm, GPS) at $30 off:
- Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm, GPS) at $34.01 off:
Best Samsung smartwatch discounts for Prime Day
Prime Day deals for Samsung's premium line of smartwatches are also available right here, including a discount for the stylish Samsung Galaxy Watch 3.
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 at $50 off:
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 at $30.99 off:
- Samsung Galaxy Watch at $90.99 off:
Walmart also has the following appealing discounts for the Samsung Galaxy Watch:
Best Garmin smartwatch deals for Prime Day
Interested in Garmin's fitness-oriented premium smartwatches? Below are the best Prime Day discounts on those, starting with the Garmin Fenix 5 Plus, which packs built-in navigation, enough storage for up to 500 songs, and up to 12 days of battery life (with GPS off).
- Garmin Fenix 5 Plus at $270 off:
- Garmin Forerunner 35 at $37.85 off:
Best Fitbit smartwatch offers for Prime Day
Fitbit may be well-known for its excellent fitness trackers, but the company also produces a number of quality smartwatches too.
- Fitbit Charge 4 at $20 off:
- Fitbit Versa Lite Edition at $34.95 off:
Best HONOR smartwatch discounts for Prime Day
See the best HONOR smartwatch offers available right now below, including special discounts that are only available for UK shoppers and through the company's website.
- HONOR Watch GS Pro at £50.00 off (UK only)
- HONOR Watch ES at £29.99 off (UK only)
- HONOR Magic Watch 2 at $20.00 off:
