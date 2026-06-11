Another win for the iPhone 17 as one of its biggest competitors announces price hikes
One more leading manufacturer is making its phones more expensive.
Huawei Mate 80 Pro may be among the affected devices. | Image by PhoneArena
Price hikes are turning into the new normal for Android manufacturers, who are now joined by Huawei. The company announced it’ll charge more for its products, leaving the iPhone 17 series as one of the very few tech products not impacted by the ongoing RAMageddon.
Unsurprisingly, the reason for the price hike is the ongoing crisis with the consumer electronics component prices. Huawei specifically mentions that it feels “ever-increasing cost pressure” because of chip supply disruptions and the high demands of AI systems.
The company hasn’t specified which products will be impacted by the so-called adjustments, nor how much the prices will raise. It is also unclear whether the hikes will affect its products sold outside of China.
One exception is Apple, which still appears insulated from these issues. The iPhone 17 has been extremely successful since it launched last fall, and the company has avoided hiking its prices.
That stability is at least partially why Apple came incredibly close to beating Huawei to the lead in the Chinese smartphone market in Q1 2026. iPhone sales recorded an incredible 42% growth compared to the first quarter of last year, capturing 19% market share against the 20% share of Huawei.
While Huawei devices are not sold stateside, US customers have already seen their share of price hikes across product categories. Everything from laptops and gaming consoles to Motorola’s Moto G (2026) phones is getting more expensive, and there’s little hope for this trend to stop anytime soon.
As the continuing increases also affect existing products, delaying a purchase may not be the best idea right now. If you’re on the market for a new phone, the smartest thing would be to check what deals are available right now and just get yourself a new device.
I don’t think even the most passionate smartphone enthusiasts were frequently changing their phones, but if the RAMageddon continues to rage on, even annual upgrades can turn into a luxury. That’s bad for business, but it’s even worse for the most dedicated fans, regardless of which brand they prefer.
While we wait for these bad times to be over, I can’t stop wondering what’ll happen to the industry by the time that finally happens.
Huawei will raise its prices next month
Huawei phones are not available in the US, but are still sold outside of China. | Image by PhoneArena
Huawei will increase the prices for its smartphones, tablets, and some other products, starting on July 1. The company published an official notice about what it calls “an appropriate adjustment to the pricing” of its devices, according to a Huawei Central report.
Unsurprisingly, the reason for the price hike is the ongoing crisis with the consumer electronics component prices. Huawei specifically mentions that it feels “ever-increasing cost pressure” because of chip supply disruptions and the high demands of AI systems.
The company hasn’t specified which products will be impacted by the so-called adjustments, nor how much the prices will raise. It is also unclear whether the hikes will affect its products sold outside of China.
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Good news for Apple
Huawei is far from the only consumer electronics company that feels forced to increase the prices of its products. This announcement follows similar hikes from Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi, Honor, and most recently Lenovo, all of which fell victim to the skyrocketing memory cost.
One exception is Apple, which still appears insulated from these issues. The iPhone 17 has been extremely successful since it launched last fall, and the company has avoided hiking its prices.
Maybe you should make that purchase now
The iPhone 17 Pro Max price has been stable. | Image by PhoneArena
While Huawei devices are not sold stateside, US customers have already seen their share of price hikes across product categories. Everything from laptops and gaming consoles to Motorola’s Moto G (2026) phones is getting more expensive, and there’s little hope for this trend to stop anytime soon.
As the continuing increases also affect existing products, delaying a purchase may not be the best idea right now. If you’re on the market for a new phone, the smartest thing would be to check what deals are available right now and just get yourself a new device.
Sad times for technology enthusiasts
I don’t think even the most passionate smartphone enthusiasts were frequently changing their phones, but if the RAMageddon continues to rage on, even annual upgrades can turn into a luxury. That’s bad for business, but it’s even worse for the most dedicated fans, regardless of which brand they prefer.
While we wait for these bad times to be over, I can’t stop wondering what’ll happen to the industry by the time that finally happens.
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