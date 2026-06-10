T-Mobile's Mint Mobile doubles down on simplicity, and it actually works
A simple change has made Mint Mobile more appealing than ever before.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
More data doesn't have to come at a higher price. | Image by PhoneArena
A surprising but welcome change has just been announced at the T-Mobile-owned virtual prepaid operator Mint Mobile. This carrier is known for its aggressively low pricing and simplicity, but things are becoming even better for users starting June 10, 2026.
Until June 9, 2026, Mint Mobile offered its plans in three, six, and twelve-month bundles across four tiers: 5GB, 15GB, 20GB, and an unlimited option.
Now, users get higher data allowances across the board. Starting today, June 10, the 5GB option includes 6GB, the 15GB plan jumps to 17GB, and the 20GB tier increases to 23GB. Crucially, pricing remains unchanged.
That means the lowest-tier plan is still $15/mo, the 17GB tier remains $20/mo, while the 23GB option sticks to $25/mo.
The T-Mobile-owned operator is actually making this transition even harder to pass up. For a limited time, new customers can try out the three-month subscriptions at $5 off:
That brings the lowest-tier option to just $30 for the entire period, with pricing reaching $75 for the unlimited option. After three months, users can renew their subscription at the standard price of these plans.
Users who choose Mint Mobile's unlimited option receive unlimited data each month. However, since this is a T-Mobile-owned MVNO, it's subject to deprioritization. Those who use over 50GB/mo may notice slower speeds in some areas during busy network times.
This remains unchanged, meaning heavy data usage could still result in reduced speeds in busy areas or peak times. Still, for most customers, this is unlikely to be a dealbreaker, as deprioritization is common across many prepaid carriers operating on large networks.
As for network coverage and data speeds, Mint points out that reliable 5G coverage is available to 98% of Americans, while 99% of the US is covered by 4G LTE.
With this prepaid carrier, users can bring their own phone, saving additional charges and hassle. On top of that, each subscription comes with a seven-day money-back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service, you can cancel within seven days of activation to receive a full refund, no explanations.
When you buy a phone through a carrier, it's usually locked to the specific operator. In order to have it unlocked, you must stay a customer for a given period.
Some Mint Mobile competitors, such as Straight Talk, require users to stay with the operator for a staggering 365 days before they can request unlocking. In contrast, Mint automatically unlocks your devices after just 60 days.
Mint Mobile’s approach feels almost old-school. While many competitors try to pack in as many perks as possible to make their plans look more attractive, Mint sticks to the basics: talk, text, and data.
Simple, straightforward, and most importantly, affordable. And yet, that’s exactly why it works.
More data, same pricing!
Until June 9, 2026, Mint Mobile offered its plans in three, six, and twelve-month bundles across four tiers: 5GB, 15GB, 20GB, and an unlimited option.
Now that's great! | Image by Mint Mobile
Now, users get higher data allowances across the board. Starting today, June 10, the 5GB option includes 6GB, the 15GB plan jumps to 17GB, and the 20GB tier increases to 23GB. Crucially, pricing remains unchanged.
That means the lowest-tier plan is still $15/mo, the 17GB tier remains $20/mo, while the 23GB option sticks to $25/mo.
What matters most when choosing a phone plan?
It gets better
The T-Mobile-owned operator is actually making this transition even harder to pass up. For a limited time, new customers can try out the three-month subscriptions at $5 off:
Recommended For You
- 6GB: $10/mo instead of $15/mo
- 17GB: $15/mo instead of $20/mo
- 23GB: $20/mo instead of $25/mo
- Unlimited: $25/mo instead of $30/mo
That brings the lowest-tier option to just $30 for the entire period, with pricing reaching $75 for the unlimited option. After three months, users can renew their subscription at the standard price of these plans.
The unlimited plan stays the same
Users who choose Mint Mobile's unlimited option receive unlimited data each month. However, since this is a T-Mobile-owned MVNO, it's subject to deprioritization. Those who use over 50GB/mo may notice slower speeds in some areas during busy network times.
This remains unchanged, meaning heavy data usage could still result in reduced speeds in busy areas or peak times. Still, for most customers, this is unlikely to be a dealbreaker, as deprioritization is common across many prepaid carriers operating on large networks.
Mint Mobile details
5G network coverage is solid. | Image by Mint Mobile
Mint Mobile emphasizes simplicity and affordability. That means each tier comes with only the essentials: talk, text, data, and international calling to Mexico, Canada, and the UK.
As for network coverage and data speeds, Mint points out that reliable 5G coverage is available to 98% of Americans, while 99% of the US is covered by 4G LTE.
With this prepaid carrier, users can bring their own phone, saving additional charges and hassle. On top of that, each subscription comes with a seven-day money-back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service, you can cancel within seven days of activation to receive a full refund, no explanations.
Device unlocking policy
When you buy a phone through a carrier, it's usually locked to the specific operator. In order to have it unlocked, you must stay a customer for a given period.
Some Mint Mobile competitors, such as Straight Talk, require users to stay with the operator for a staggering 365 days before they can request unlocking. In contrast, Mint automatically unlocks your devices after just 60 days.
The ultimate value
Mint Mobile’s approach feels almost old-school. While many competitors try to pack in as many perks as possible to make their plans look more attractive, Mint sticks to the basics: talk, text, and data.
Simple, straightforward, and most importantly, affordable. And yet, that’s exactly why it works.
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Popular stories
Latest News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: