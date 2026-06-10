T-Mobile's Mint Mobile doubles down on simplicity, and it actually works

What matters most when choosing a phone plan? Lowest monthly price Maximum flexibility Best network coverage Fancy plan perks Phone discounts and/or free phone offers Vote 41 Votes

It gets better





Mint Mobile: $15 off for three months $30 /mo $45 $15 off (33%) Mint Mobile has just increased its data allowances, making it even more value-focused. Starting June 10, 2026, users receive more data, while the pricing remains the same. Plus, you can now save on all three-month plans. This offer is only available to new customer. Buy at Mint Mobile

T-Mobile

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6GB: $10/mo instead of $15/mo

17GB: $15/mo instead of $20/mo

23GB: $20/mo instead of $25/mo

Unlimited: $25/mo instead of $30/mo

The unlimited plan stays the same

T-Mobile

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Device unlocking policy

The ultimate value

The-owned operator is actually making this transition even harder to pass up. For a limited time, new customers can try out the three-month subscriptions at $5 off:That brings the lowest-tier option to just $30 for the entire period, with pricing reaching $75 for the unlimited option. After three months, users can renew their subscription at the standard price of these plans.Users who choose Mint Mobile's unlimited option receive unlimited data each month. However, since this is a-owned MVNO, it's subject to deprioritization. Those who use over 50GB/mo may notice slower speeds in some areas during busy network times.This remains unchanged, meaning heavy data usage could still result in reduced speeds in busy areas or peak times. Still, for most customers, this is unlikely to be a dealbreaker, as deprioritization is common across many prepaid carriers operating on large networks.Mint Mobile emphasizes simplicity and affordability. That means each tier comes with only the essentials: talk, text, data, and international calling to Mexico, Canada, and the UK.As for network coverage and data speeds, Mint points out that reliable 5G coverage is available to 98% of Americans, while 99% of the US is covered by 4G LTE.With this prepaid carrier, users can bring their own phone, saving additional charges and hassle. On top of that, each subscription comes with a seven-day money-back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service, you can cancel within seven days of activation to receive a full refund, no explanations.When you buy a phone through a carrier, it's usually locked to the specific operator. In order to have it unlocked, you must stay a customer for a given period.Some Mint Mobile competitors, such as Straight Talk, require users to stay with the operator for a staggering 365 days before they can request unlocking. In contrast, Mint automatically unlocks your devices after just 60 days.Mint Mobile’s approach feels almost old-school. While many competitors try to pack in as many perks as possible to make their plans look more attractive, Mint sticks to the basics: talk, text, and data.Simple, straightforward, and most importantly, affordable. And yet, that’s exactly why it works.