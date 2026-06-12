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Samsung makes the Galaxy Tab S11 a sizzling hot summer bargain with new $200 discount

One of the best Android tablets around is on sale at a heavily reduced price that could well stay unbeaten until the Tab S12 family rolls out.

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Adrian Diaconescu
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Samsung Galaxy Tab S11
The Tab S11 is not too large and not too small for the everyday needs of most Android tablet users. | Image by PhoneArena

If you're not willing to wait for the undoubtedly improved Galaxy Tab S12 family, which is likely to see daylight sometime this fall, or Amazon's Prime Day 2026 sales event, which is officially scheduled for a June 23 start, today might be the perfect time to order the Galaxy Tab S11.

Originally priced at $799.99 and up, the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Plus-powered 11-incher got a predictable but hard-to-swallow bump to $899.99 a couple of months ago in an entry-level 128GB storage configuration. Recently knocked back down to eight Benjamins, the Tab S11 is now on sale for as little as $699.99 through its manufacturer's official US website, thus delivering the kind of value you can't easily find at that price point in the Android tablet landscape anymore.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S11
$699 99
$899 99
$200 off (22%)
After getting a price increase from $799.99 to $899.99 just a couple of months ago, the 11-inch Galaxy Tab S11 is down to only $699.99 in an entry-level 128GB storage configuration without an obligatory device trade-in or any other special requirements. The same $200 discount applies to the high-end slate's 256 and 512GB variants with no strings attached.
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Okay, maybe describing the S Pen-wielding slate as a "bargain" is a bit of a stretch, especially when you think back at a few of the occasions in which Amazon charged even less than $699.99 for the most affordable Galaxy Tab S11 model. But right now, the best the e-commerce giant can do is offer a $100 discount with your choice of 128, 256, or 512 gigs of local digital hoarding room, and I'm not sure this deal will be vastly improved for Prime members in a couple of weeks.

Samsung, meanwhile, is slashing $200 off the recently revised regular prices of the Tab S11 in the same three storage variants with no special requirements, questions asked, obligatory trade-ins, or necessary memberships.

Although the aforementioned Dimensity 9400+ processor is not the world's fastest, a razor-thin 5.5mm profile, gorgeous 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate technology, 12GB RAM count, quad speaker system, 8,400mAh battery equipped with 45W charging capabilities, and built-in stylus make this bad boy an absolute bang-for-buck champion today. And I don't expect that to change with the launch of the Tab S12 lineup, which is likely to consist of extravagant Plus and Ultra models, almost certainly lacking a "regular" version with anything remotely resembling a reasonable price point.
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Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
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