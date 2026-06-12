Here's how you can save an incredible $500 on Samsung's towering Galaxy S26 Ultra (sans trade-in)
Probably the best Android phone in the world is on sale at definitely its lowest price to date... as long as you're willing to meet a few conditions.
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The S26 Ultra is more appealing than ever before for a larger number of buyers than ever. | Image by PhoneArena
By all objective standards and reports, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is both an undeniably awesome and exceptionally popular device already. But you know what could make Samsung's latest super-flagship even awesomer and more appealing to the masses? That's right, an unprecedented and possibly unbeatable $500 discount.
Obviously, there are a couple of conditions you need to meet and an important asterisk next to a good chunk of that sum, but at the end of the day, you will be saving a small fortune and getting one of the best Android phones around without having to trade in your existing handset.
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Half of that $500 discount can be obtained automatically by adding your favorite S26 Ultra storage variant and color option to your cart on Samsung's official US website, with an extra $150 requiring PayPal payment for your order and the use of a pretty self-explanatory and easy-to-remember "PAYPAL150" promo code.
Last but not necessarily least, the final $100 piece of this epic deal will have to go towards an accessory of your choice in the same purchase as the Galaxy S26 Ultra. You can go for a protective case, smartwatch, wireless earbuds, Galaxy SmartTag 2 four-pack, or even a tablet or laptop, but you do need to remember to add your free or discounted "accessory" to your cart before completing your order.
That display and the S Pen are undoubtedly two of the Galaxy S26 Ultra's biggest strengths. | Image by PhoneArena
That means you will technically only save up to $400 on the S26 Ultra itself, with the product price dropping to as little as $899.99, which is already a phenomenal deal for a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 powerhouse with a gorgeous 6.9-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X screen in tow, an outstanding 200 + 10 + 50 + 50MP quad rear-facing camera system, a hefty 5,000mAh battery supporting 60W charging, a built-in S Pen, and built-in Privacy Display functionality.
The $100 store credit you can use for your favorite Samsung accessory is just the cherry on top of a mind-blowing value proposition, sealing a deal that I don't think Amazon will be able to eclipse anytime soon. No, not even during its upcoming Prime Day 2026 sales event.
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