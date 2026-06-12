Here's how you can save an incredible $500 on Samsung's towering Galaxy S26 Ultra (sans trade-in)









Obviously, there are a couple of conditions you need to meet and an important asterisk next to a good chunk of that sum, but at the end of the day, you will be saving a small fortune and getting one of the best Android phones around without having to trade in your existing handset.

Gift Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra $899 99 $1299 99 $400 off (31%) The most insane Galaxy S26 Ultra deal yet will let you slash up to $400 off the list price of probably the best Android phone in the world in your storage variant and colorway of choice with no device trade-in required. On top of that, Samsung will also give you $100 to spend on your favorite accessory. Buy at Samsung Check out today's best deals! Recommended For You





Half of that $500 discount can be obtained automatically by adding your favorite S26 Ultra storage variant and color option to your cart on Samsung's official US website, with an extra $150 requiring PayPal payment for your order and the use of a pretty self-explanatory and easy-to-remember "PAYPAL150" promo code.





Last but not necessarily least, the final $100 piece of this epic deal will have to go towards an accessory of your choice in the same purchase as the Galaxy S26 Ultra . You can go for a protective case, smartwatch, wireless earbuds, Galaxy SmartTag 2 four-pack, or even a tablet or laptop, but you do need to remember to add your free or discounted "accessory" to your cart before completing your order.









S26 Ultra That means you will technically only save up to $400 on theitself, with the product price dropping to as little as $899.99, which is already a phenomenal deal for a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 powerhouse with a gorgeous 6.9-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X screen in tow, an outstanding 200 + 10 + 50 + 50MP quad rear-facing camera system, a hefty 5,000mAh battery supporting 60W charging, a built-in S Pen, and built-in Privacy Display functionality.





The $100 store credit you can use for your favorite Samsung accessory is just the cherry on top of a mind-blowing value proposition, sealing a deal that I don't think Amazon will be able to eclipse anytime soon. No, not even during its upcoming Prime Day 2026 sales event.

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