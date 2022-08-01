Vote now: Are you planning on buying the Pixel 6a?
1
The next chapter in Google’s phone book (pun intended) has been already written - the Pixel 6a has been officially announced. You’ve probably already familiarized yourself with this hot new mid range offering through our Pixel 6a review, and yeah - there’s a lot to like about the phone.
Google has decided to stick its own high-performance chipset inside the Pixel 6a (the same one as on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro), and even though it’s no match for the high-end Bionics and Snapdragons, it’s still a very fast SoC (You can also check out how the new "a" stacks against the old one in our Google Pixel 6a vs Pixel 5a comparison).
But the most important thing about the Pixel 6a is its price, obviously. At $449 this phone is a serious contender for that sweet mid range spot, currently occupied by the likes of the Galaxy A53 and the iPhone SE (2022).
Let’s count all Google fans out there! Vote in our poll and give Sundar Pichai something to be happy about (joking of course). Share your thoughts about the new Pixel 6a in the comments below.
The design language has stayed the same for better or for worse, and if you like how the Pixel 6 family looks you’ll probably love the Pixel 6a as well. The horizontal camera module (Camera Bar) is there, along with the glossy back and curvy sides.
Today we’re checking out if Google has hit that sweet spot with its latest phone. Are you planning on buying the Pixel 6a? It can be a great backup or second phone, and to be fair, with those specs it can be a daily driver as well.
