Vote now: Asus ROG phone 6 - hot or not?



Not only does it have a super-smooth 165Hz display, the latest Snapdragon, huge 6,000 mAh battery with 65W fast charging, but it also manages to provide a decent camera experience. In a gaming phone! If you’re not put off by the aggressive aesthetics and the LED lightshow, this is the phone to get. Or is it?



What do you think about the latest iteration of the ROG gaming phone? Hot or not? Would you buy one instead of let’s say a Galaxy S23 or an iPhone 14? I know I would but with my gaming background that’s not a surprise. Vote in our poll and share your gaming thoughts in the comment section below. Asus ROG Phone 6 - hot or not? So hot...(heavy breathing) I guess it's alright... Nah, not my thing! Other (in the comments) So hot...(heavy breathing) 41.03% I guess it's alright... 35.9% Nah, not my thing! 23.08% Other (in the comments) 0%



More Polls: poll poll Vote now: Nothing Phone (1) - hot or not? Jun 17, 2022, 2:10 AM, by Mariyan Slavov poll poll Vote now: Pixel 7 - hot or not? May 16, 2022, 7:49 AM, by Mariyan Slavov poll poll Vote now: iPhone 14 hole-punch design - hot or not? Apr 19, 2022, 8:53 AM, by Mariyan Slavov



Not only does it have a super-smooth 165Hz display, the latest Snapdragon, huge 6,000 mAh battery with 65W fast charging, but it also manages to provide a decent camera experience. In a gaming phone! If you’re not put off by the aggressive aesthetics and the LED lightshow, this is the phone to get. Or is it?What do you think about the latest iteration of the ROG gaming phone? Hot or not? Would you buy one instead of let’s say a Galaxy S23 or an iPhone 14? I know I would but with my gaming background that’s not a surprise. Vote in our poll and share your gaming thoughts in the comment section below.

Behold the gaming phone! This strange creature is slowly but surely multiplying and populating the smartphone universe. Five or so years ago there was no such animal in the phone kingdom, or it was so rare that only keen adventurers were able to find it in the vast smartphone jungle.Now things are very different. Today, if you want to have the latest hardware trinkets, you go and buy a gaming phone. That’s right - these puppies are the first to get high refresh rate displays, powerful stereo speakers, the latest processors, ridiculous amounts of RAM, super-fast charging, improved cooling, cool accessories, you get the picture.Now, onto more pressing and concrete matters! The Asus ROG Phone 6 - it’s official and it’s been reviewed (by our avid gamer Press), so it’s time to check your enthusiasm. This phone takes things to another level.