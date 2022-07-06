 Vote now: Asus ROG phone 6 - hot or not? - PhoneArena
Vote now: Asus ROG phone 6 - hot or not?

Asus Polls
Vote now: Asus ROG Phone 6 - hot or not?
Behold the gaming phone! This strange creature is slowly but surely multiplying and populating the smartphone universe. Five or so years ago there was no such animal in the phone kingdom, or it was so rare that only keen adventurers were able to find it in the vast smartphone jungle.

Now things are very different. Today, if you want to have the latest hardware trinkets, you go and buy a gaming phone. That’s right - these puppies are the first to get high refresh rate displays, powerful stereo speakers, the latest processors, ridiculous amounts of RAM, super-fast charging, improved cooling, cool accessories, you get the picture.

Now, onto more pressing and concrete matters! The Asus ROG Phone 6 - it’s official and it’s been reviewed (by our avid gamer Press), so it’s time to check your enthusiasm. This phone takes things to another level.

Not only does it have a super-smooth 165Hz display, the latest Snapdragon, huge 6,000 mAh battery with 65W fast charging, but it also manages to provide a decent camera experience. In a gaming phone! If you’re not put off by the aggressive aesthetics and the LED lightshow, this is the phone to get. Or is it?

What do you think about the latest iteration of the ROG gaming phone? Hot or not? Would you buy one instead of let’s say a Galaxy S23 or an iPhone 14? I know I would but with my gaming background that’s not a surprise. Vote in our poll and share your gaming thoughts in the comment section below.

Asus ROG Phone 6 - hot or not?

