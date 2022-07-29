 Vote now: Asus Zenfone 9 - hot or not? - PhoneArena
Vote now: Asus Zenfone 9 - hot or not?

Vote now: Asus Zenfone 9 - hot or not?
It seems that compact flagship phones are starting to have their renaissance lately - Samsung is shrinking its vanilla Galaxy S every year, and even though Apple ditched the iPhone mini, there are other brands that still believe in the compact idea. Asus, for example.

The Taiwanese company made a sharp turn last year with the Zenfone 8, deciding to go against the grain and launch a tiny powerhouse. That move was probably successful, because this year Asus is sticking with the compact form factor, ditching the big Flip model from its lineup.

The Asus Zenfone 9 is the next chapter in the compact book for Asus. It gets a lot of things right, and if you’re a sucker for small phones (but want the Android experience) there aren’t many other options out there. One of our polls showed that people are still interested in compact phones, but do you like this one?

The phone employs a very distinct design with two huge circles for the two cameras on the back (making the camera system look like the number 8, which would’ve been perfect on the Zenfone 8). The back is also made of some polycarbonate mixture and it feels quite unique to the touch, even though it doesn’t look as premium as some shiny, glossy glass solution.

So, let’s check if Asus got this one right! Do you find the Zenfone 9 hot? Would you buy one? The phone will be coming to the US with a pretty decent price tag (starting $699), as opposed to other cool brands that cost twice as much (I’m looking at you Sony!).

Asus Zenfone 9 - hot or not?

Vote View Result


Vote in our poll and share your Zen thoughts in the comments below.

