Verizon is offering free lines, but don't expect T-Mobile-level generosity
Verizon is offering free lines to customers.
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Verizon is now trying to match another T-Mobile offer and letting customers open a new line for free, per The Mobile Report. The line won't be free forever.
The deal is accessible in the offers section of the My Verizon App. To claim it, eligible customers must visit a store with their own device, such as an old phone, as the offer is BYOD (Bring Your Own Device).
Postpaid customers on Unlimited Welcome, Unlimited Plus, and Unlimited Ultimate qualify for the deal. However, those who already have a free line are not eligible. AutoPay discount and paperless billing will need to be activated to claim the free line. Another restriction is that the free line cannot be stacked with other discounts.
T-Mobile regularly offers free lines, which remain a primary reason many long-time customers are still with the carrier, despite being displeased with new policies.
Verizon has been losing market share and has committed to offering more value to customers to reverse the trend. The company is even laying off 13,000 employees to redirect resources to value creation for customers.
Verizon is trying to shed the image of being a premium carrier. Its holiday offers match, or even exceed, those offered by T-Mobile, leading some analysts to wonder if the carrier is accepting a loss on its latest deals. It has also employed AI to offer lower rates to AT&T and T-Mobile customers.
While Verizon's free line offer may be no match for T-Mobile's, it's still a step in the right direction, and an indication that Verizon really wants to delight customers.
Offering more value to customers
Verizon customers can claim a free line. | Image Credit - The Mobile Report
The deal is accessible in the offers section of the My Verizon App. To claim it, eligible customers must visit a store with their own device, such as an old phone, as the offer is BYOD (Bring Your Own Device).
The new line will be on the Unlimited Welcome plan.
Postpaid customers on Unlimited Welcome, Unlimited Plus, and Unlimited Ultimate qualify for the deal. However, those who already have a free line are not eligible. AutoPay discount and paperless billing will need to be activated to claim the free line. Another restriction is that the free line cannot be stacked with other discounts.
The line will only be free for three years, after which you will begin to be charged for it.
Still not quite matching T-Mobile
T-Mobile regularly offers free lines, which remain a primary reason many long-time customers are still with the carrier, despite being displeased with new policies.
Verizon has been losing market share and has committed to offering more value to customers to reverse the trend. The company is even laying off 13,000 employees to redirect resources to value creation for customers.
The free lines are the latest salvo in Verizon's ongoing efforts to stop being a hunting ground for rivals. The company still falls short of T-Mobile's customer retention measures, as T-Mobile's free lines are free for life.
What do you think of Verizon's free line offer?
It's great.
14.35%
It's deceptive.
50.93%
A good start.
34.72%
It's still a start
Verizon is trying to shed the image of being a premium carrier. Its holiday offers match, or even exceed, those offered by T-Mobile, leading some analysts to wonder if the carrier is accepting a loss on its latest deals. It has also employed AI to offer lower rates to AT&T and T-Mobile customers.
While Verizon's free line offer may be no match for T-Mobile's, it's still a step in the right direction, and an indication that Verizon really wants to delight customers.
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