Galaxy S26 Ultra might be the first Ultra in years that will demand your attention

Galaxy S26 Ultra

demand

Galaxy S26 Ultra

Galaxy S26 Ultra

S26 Ultra

Galaxy S25 Ultra

Galaxy S26 Ultra

Galaxy S26 Ultra

S26 Ultra

Galaxy S26 Ultra

Galaxy S26 Ultra

S26

S26 Ultra

S26 Ultra

S26 Ultra

Galaxy S26 Ultra

demand

Are you sold on the Galaxy S26 Ultra? Yes, I'm getting it instead of my original 2026 pick 12.34% I was already getting it, now I'm even more excited 29.94% No, none of this is enough to get me to buy one 48.46% Not upgrading so soon / not a Galaxy user 9.26% Vote 875 Votes

S26 Ultra

Because theisn’t just a slightly better phone anymore: it really does seem to be aiming to provide you with an ultra experience. Or, at least, an experience that stands out. And that’s what made Samsung phones so great in the past.