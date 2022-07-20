Vote now: Have you already reserved a Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Z Flip 4?

Reserve the next Galaxy and get up to $200 off in Samsung Credit, excellent trade-in value, and exclusive colors.

Have you already reserved a Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Z Flip 4? Yes, Galaxy Z Fold 4 Yes, Galaxy Z Flip 4 Yes, both! No Other (in the comments) Yes, Galaxy Z Fold 4 26.67% Yes, Galaxy Z Flip 4 6.67% Yes, both! 4.44% No 60% Other (in the comments) 2.22%

More Polls:

We’re very excited about these models (and we’re already on the pre-order list) but what about you? Are you excited? Will you be making the leap toward foldable phones this year? Or you’re upgrading from another foldable phone? Vote in our poll and share your thoughts in the comments section below.