Vote now: Have you already reserved a Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Z Flip 4?

Reserve the next Galaxy and get $200 off in Samsung credits as well as some exclusive offers.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Reserve the next Galaxy and get up to $200 off in Samsung Credit, excellent trade-in value, and exclusive colors. Trade-in Gift Pre-order at Samsung

Now, it seems that the popularity of the Z Flip 3 has something to do with this move (it’s the best-selling foldable out there, and by some margin).Strangely enough, the official Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on August 10 , which is weeks away, and the phones are expected to start shipping on August 26. Samsung could be trying to avoid any potential delays with the shipments of both phones (and the Galaxy Watch 5, as well) by opening reservations early to see the actual demand. And that’s what we’re doing today as well!Many of you guys voted positively in various polls regarding foldable phones, and Samsung foldables in particular but when push comes to shove, it’s a whole other story. So, let’s see if you’ve already pre-ordered one (or both, you billionaire!) of Samsung’s latest yet-to-arrive foldable phones.