Vote now: Have you already reserved a Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Z Flip 4?
1
The next chapter in Samsung’s journey into foldable phones is slowly… unfolding (yeah, that’s the same old pun). The Korean company decided to jump the gun and open pre-order reservations for its next foldable phones - the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4.
Now, it seems that the popularity of the Z Flip 3 has something to do with this move (it’s the best-selling foldable out there, and by some margin).
Samsung could be trying to avoid any potential delays with the shipments of both phones (and the Galaxy Watch 5, as well) by opening reservations early to see the actual demand. And that’s what we’re doing today as well!
Many of you guys voted positively in various polls regarding foldable phones, and Samsung foldables in particular but when push comes to shove, it’s a whole other story. So, let’s see if you’ve already pre-ordered one (or both, you billionaire!) of Samsung’s latest yet-to-arrive foldable phones.
Strangely enough, the official Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on August 10, which is weeks away, and the phones are expected to start shipping on August 26.
We’re very excited about these models (and we’re already on the pre-order list) but what about you? Are you excited? Will you be making the leap toward foldable phones this year? Or you’re upgrading from another foldable phone? Vote in our poll and share your thoughts in the comments section below.
