 Vote now: Pixel 7 - hot or not?
Vote now: Pixel 7 - hot or not?

Vote now: Pixel 7 design - hot or not?
Google took advantage of the momentum and showed a glimpse of the Pixel 7 during its annual I/O conference last week. Instead of battling with leaks and rumors, the company decided to offer its own teaser of what’s to come in the Pixel range.

The official product event will be happening sometime this Fall but we finally saw some official renders of the next-generation Pixel devices. And while most of the specs remain a mystery, we can start judging this book by its cover.

Design wise, Google is sticking to the Pixel 6 formula - a glass/metal sandwich with a camera strip on the back. This time around, though, Google seems to be moving toward a dual-tone design, in contrast to the tri-tone color scheme of the last-gen pixels.

Another design novelty lies in the camera strip itself. Now that it’s painted in the same color as the frame, the camera cutouts stand out much more. We have a pill-shaped dual camera in the Pixel 7, and an asymmetrical triple arrangement in the Pro variant.

The new Pixels are expected sometime in October, sticking to the prices of the Pixel 6 generation (which is a good thing). All in all, it seems like an evolution, rather than a revolution but we’ll have to wait and see what the official product launch will bring to the table.

Pixel 7 design - hot or not?

Vote View Result


Nevertheless, today we’re asking you about the things that you can actually see. The Pixel 7 design. It’s not radically different from the design of its predecessor but still - there are differences - the camera strip now looks like a completely different entity. Do you like the design? Is it hot, or boring? Vote in our poll, and share your Pixel 7 thoughts in the comment section below.

