This one super-premium Apple Watch Series 11 model is now on sale at an enhanced $100 discount

By
Apple Watch Series 11 with titanium case and Milanese Loop
Were you disappointed to see the brand-new Apple Watch Series 11 score a relatively modest $50 Black Friday price cut at Amazon last week? The e-commerce giant's improved holiday deal on quite possibly the best smartwatch an iPhone user can buy right now might turn that frown upside down... as long as you can afford one of the wearable's most expensive versions.

I'm talking about a 42mm model with a robust "Natural" titanium case and a gorgeous Natural Milanese Loop, as well as standalone cellular connectivity. This thing would typically set you back a whopping $749, but if you hurry, you can spend 100 bucks less than that.

Apple Watch Series 11 (42mm)

$100 off (13%)
GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE + 5G Connectivity, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Notifications, Hypertension Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Score, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Swimproof, IP6X Dust Resistant, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, 64GB Storage, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life (38 Hours in Low Power Mode), Fast Charging, Natural Titanium Case, Natural Milanese Loop
Buy at Amazon


Obviously, that's not an earth-shattering discount, and the new record low price of this luxury Apple Watch Series 11 flavor is far from what you'd call reasonable... by "mainstream" smartwatch standards.

But if you think you need a tougher-than-aluminum case and you badly want that majestic band on your wrist, now's definitely the time to pull the trigger. Keep in mind that Amazon's Black Friday Week sale is still in full swing, but this somewhat random new deal is not technically part of the event, which means that it could go away well before Friday, November 28.

You may only have a few hours to act here, and you should absolutely do that if you dig the Apple Watch Series 11's 5G support, improved battery life compared to all its (non-Ultra-branded) forerunners, enhanced scratch resistance, and potentially life-saving hypertension notifications.

Of course, if you can't afford Apple's latest and greatest "normal" high-end smartwatch, the Series 10 is also worth taking into consideration at its much lower prices after significantly heftier discounts... without 5G speeds or a titanium body.

