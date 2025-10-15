46mm LTE Apple Watch Series 10 hits all-time low after massive $190 discount

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

How does snagging one of the best smartwatches on the market at its lowest price ever sound to you? Like an unmissable deal, no less, and probably like something that happens once in a really, really long time. That’s why we urge you to act fast and get the 46mm LTE-enabled Apple Watch Series 10 for a whopping $190 off on Amazon now while you still can!

Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm, LTE, Titanium Case): Now $190 OFF!

$190 off (25%)
Amazon has slashed a whopping $190 off the 46mm LTE-powered Apple Watch Series 10 with Titanium Case, dropping it below $560. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this model, making this a deal you definitely don't want to miss. So, don't waste time—save big now!
Buy at Amazon


Thanks to this discount, you can treat yourself to this powerhouse for just shy of $560, which is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this particular model. Given that one usually sells for about $750, we believe this is truly an offer too good to pass up, which might not appear again anytime soon.

While the Apple Watch Series 10 is no longer Apple’s flagship smartwatch for non-outdoor enthusiasts, it still offers great value for money, especially at this price. In addition to being a cellular model, which means you can leave your phone at home and go for a run while still being able to take and make phone calls, the watch remains a true premium timepiece with a high-end design and feel.

It’s loaded with features, too, boasting all the functionalities you’d expect from a timepiece in the premium segment, including a depth gauge app, sleep apnea detection, and temperature sensing. Additionally, it supports Apple’s Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, and Crash Detection safety features, having your back in times of emergency.

Since it runs on watchOS, you’ll be able to download third-party apps directly from the App Store and make payments without needing to pull out your wallet or phone. Meanwhile, its all-day battery life makes it a dependable companion you can count on from morning to night.

So, yeah! The Apple Watch Series 10 may technically be an older device, but it’s an absolute bang for the buck, especially at $190. Therefore, don’t miss out — get one at a bargain price now while you can!

