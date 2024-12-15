Apple reportedly targets 2028 as the year its very large foldable iPad with almost no crease arrives

Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

A new report from Bloomberg's Apple insider, Mark Gurman, states that the company is reportedly working on a massive foldable iPad, potentially the company's next big breakthrough device. This isn't exactly new territory, though. Companies like Microsoft and Lenovo have experimented with dual-screen and foldable devices in the past, but they haven't quite caught on. Apple's approach aims to be different, focusing on a seamless design that looks and feels like a single sheet of glass when unfolded.

The tech giant is developing a device similar in size to a large iPad that folds out to the size of two iPad Pros side-by-side. This could be a game-changer for those who want a bigger screen for work or entertainment, like gamers, software developers, or movie enthusiasts. Imagine a portable device that unfolds to nearly 20 inches! That's a lot of screen real estate in a package that could still fit in a backpack.

Apple is supposedly targeting a 2028 release for this foldable iPad. However, one of the key challenges they're tackling is the crease that plagues current foldable devices. Samsung, a pioneer in foldable phones, has yet to eliminate this crease, but Apple seems determined to create a nearly invisible one.

It's still unclear what operating system this device will use, but it could be iPadOS or a variant of it. While it may not be a full-fledged iPad-Mac hybrid, it's expected to have features from both. Gurman claims that by 2028, iPadOS should be powerful enough to run macOS apps, while still supporting iPad accessories like the Apple Pencil.



It should be noted that this foldable iPad isn't the only thing Apple has up its sleeve. The company is also exploring foldable iPhones, an area where Apple is notably absent. Major players like Samsung, Google, and Huawei already have foldable phones on the market. However, a foldable iPhone from Apple likely wouldn't arrive before 2026.

Apple's strategy seems to be about offering a wide range of devices for different needs. They want customers to have an iPhone, an Apple Watch, AirPods, an iPad, a Mac, and maybe even a Vision Pro headset. This foldable iPad could replace a traditional iPad for some, especially for creative tasks and light computer work. The Mac would still be the go-to for more demanding tasks.

If Apple can successfully address the challenges of foldable devices, this new iPad could be a huge hit. It could be more appealing than the Vision Pro headset, which hasn't seen widespread adoption yet. Whether this foldable iPad will be the exciting new product Apple hopes for remains to be seen.
Johanna Romero
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
