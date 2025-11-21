Lenovo's cheapest Android tablet is down to an absurdly low Black Friday price
The Lenovo Tab One is the number one low-cost tablet many of you should consider today.
How low can a respectable Android tablet with a decent HD screen, powerful speakers, and excellent battery life go this holiday season? If you're thinking of saving around $100 for such a purchase soon, I have some tremendous news for you today.
Released less than six months ago at a recommended price of $129.99 and quietly bumped up (rather than marked down) to $149.99 at some point in the meantime, the Lenovo Tab One is incredibly discounted to a measly $79.99 at Best Buy right now.
That's less than what many wireless earbuds or rudimentary activity trackers cost nowadays, and believe it or not, it gets you an 8.7-inch IPS display with a resolution of 1340 x 800 pixels, a rich dual speaker system with Dolby Atmos technology, 64 gigs of internal storage space, 4GB RAM, and a 5,100mAh battery that sounds small but Lenovo claims is actually capable of squeezing up to 12.5 hours of uninterrupted YouTube streaming time.
The 15W charging technology is not bad either (at least for $79.99), and although you're unlikely to receive many software updates in the long run, the Lenovo Tab One does at least come with Android 15 support.
Obviously, I'm not going to compare this device with Apple's 11-inch iPad (2025) or Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 Lite (let alone the Tab S10 FE or Tab S11) in terms of raw power (or much of anything else), but at that insanely low price, it's virtually impossible to find something better this Black Friday... week.
This is (obviously) not the world's prettiest tablet, but it's clearly not ugly either. | Image Credit -- Lenovo
And speaking of Black Friday Week, Amazon is kinda, sorta rivaling Best Buy's early holiday generosity at the time of this writing by charging 10 bucks more for the same Lenovo Tab One variant with 64GB storage and 4GB RAM, as well as a complimentary folio case.
The special bundle is (erroneously) listed at a "typical" price of $119.99 on Amazon despite the e-commerce giant releasing it back in the summer for $159.99. That means that you can actually save 70 bucks there, just like you can if you shop at Best Buy for the 8.7-inch slate alone. What's not to love here?
