Lenovo's cheapest Android tablet is down to an absurdly low Black Friday price





Released less than six months ago at a recommended price of $129.99 and quietly bumped up (rather than marked down) to $149.99 at some point in the meantime, the Lenovo Tab One is incredibly discounted to a measly $79.99 at Best Buy right now. Released less than six months ago at a recommended price of $129.99 and quietly bumped up (rather than marked down) to $149.99 at some point in the meantime, the Lenovo Tab One is incredibly discounted to a measly $79.99 at Best Buy right now.

Lenovo Tab One $79 99 $149 99 $70 off (47%) Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, MediaTek Helio G85 Processor, 8.7-Inch IPS Touchscreen with 1340 x 800 Pixel Resolution, Android 14, Guaranteed Android 15 Update, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 2MP Front-Facing Camera, Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos Technology, 5,100mAh Battery, 15W Charging Support, 3.5mm Headphone Jack, Luna Grey Color Buy at BestBuy Lenovo Tab One $70 off (44%) Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, MediaTek Helio G85 Processor, 8.7-Inch IPS Touchscreen with 1340 x 800 Pixel Resolution, Android 14, Guaranteed Android 15 Update, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 2MP Front-Facing Camera, Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos Technology, 5,100mAh Battery, 15W Charging Support, 3.5mm Headphone Jack, Luna Grey Color, Folio Case Included Buy at Amazon









That's less than what many wireless earbuds or rudimentary activity trackers cost nowadays, and believe it or not, it gets you an 8.7-inch IPS display with a resolution of 1340 x 800 pixels, a rich dual speaker system with Dolby Atmos technology, 64 gigs of internal storage space, 4GB RAM, and a 5,100mAh battery that sounds small but Lenovo claims is actually capable of squeezing up to 12.5 hours of uninterrupted YouTube streaming time.

The 15W charging technology is not bad either (at least for $79.99), and although you're unlikely to receive many software updates in the long run, the Lenovo Tab One does at least come with Android 15 support.













And speaking of Black Friday Week, Amazon is kinda, sorta rivaling Best Buy's early holiday generosity at the time of this writing by charging 10 bucks more for the same Lenovo Tab One variant with 64GB storage and 4GB RAM, as well as a complimentary folio case.





The special bundle is (erroneously) listed at a "typical" price of $119.99 on Amazon despite the e-commerce giant releasing it back in the summer for $159.99. That means that you can actually save 70 bucks there, just like you can if you shop at Best Buy for the 8.7-inch slate alone. What's not to love here?





