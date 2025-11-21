Google Pixel 9 Pro - $350 OFF!
Trending:
Check out the best Black Friday deals here!
Check out the best Black Friday deals here!
Don't wait — score the lowest prices of the year on many of the best gadgets around.

Labor unions and calling out sick on Black Friday: Verizon employees react to the 13,000-job cut plan

"Every part of the company will experience some level of change", says the CEO, Dan Schulman.

By
1comment
Add as a preferred source on Google
Verizon
Verizon logo on a building.
Will Verizon workers take some action now that the telco is starting to axe some 13,000 jobs?

If it was up to Reddit posters – sure, and in a big way.

"Call out sick this Black Friday!"



Verizon's restructuring plans have generated a ton of backlash over at Reddit forums, and one of the threads calls for everyone who works at a Verizon store to call out sick on the upcoming Black Friday.

Here's what the author says (I've cut the profanities so you can send your article to your kids):

I know someone here will see this with actual reach and get this going. It would be [...] hilarious to see every remaining Verizon Corporate store show solidarity to its brothers and sisters and shut that [...] down and enjoy the day after thanksgiving (Black Friday) for once.
– Reddit user


The response argued that calling in sick would only cause employees to lose their own commission. Instead of supporting those who were not being paid, the commenter suggested that the plan could easily backfire and turn the situation into one where no one ends up getting paid at all.

What's more, another user warned against potential legal consequences. The commenter said that organizing a walkout could be risky, as a company might use a sympathetic judge to identify the organizers and then take legal action, potentially forcing them to repay any resulting damages.

Should Verizon workers stage a walkout?

Vote View Result

The call to unionize


There's another Reddit thread, titled "Verizon Employees: Unionize" and it lays it all out.

A self-described fellow V-Teamer emphasized that Verizon's recent layoffs exposed how little protection employees have when cost-cutting decisions are made. Even essential, high-performing teams can be affected with minimal warning. They urged colleagues to unionize, not to fight the company, but to create a fair and stable workplace where employees have a voice.

According to them, unionizing would provide job security through consistent rules, seniority protections, redeployment opportunities, and mandatory notice before layoffs. It would increase transparency in corporate decisions, safeguard workloads after reductions, and ensure fair compensation and benefits.

Recommended For You

Many Verizon employees are already represented by the Communications Workers of America, which covers wages, benefits, and working conditions. However, some corporate, tech, and field employees are not unionized, leaving them without formal protections or a voice in decisions.

What now?


All of this shows that Verizon's layoffs have caused more than just anger—they've revealed how little job security some employees feel they have.

From angry calls to skip work to discussions about unionizing, workers are clearly worried about fairness and having a say.

"Every part of the company will experience some level of change", says Verizon CEO Dan Schulman in his recent memo. It's obvious that such is the case, but workers don't have much room for action, except to find solace in Schulman's other statement: "We will have conversations with every affected employee to ensure they are treated with the utmost respect and care".

Unlimited plans for $15/mo at Mint!

$180
$360
$180 off (50%)
Mint Mobile is also offering an incredible bargain for those seeking unlimited data! The carrier's latest deal lets you grab any unlimited plan for just $15/mo, bringing the 12-month Unlimited plan to $180 instead of $360.
Buy at Mint Mobile
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier
COMMENTS (1)

Latest Discussions

Discontinued Feature (Samsung)

by RxCourier9534 •

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 13

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 10
Discover more from the community

Recommended For You

Popular stories

Ultra loyal Verizon customer got a "slap in the face" as a gift for 25th anniversary
Ultra loyal Verizon customer got a "slap in the face" as a gift for 25th anniversary
T-Mobile shows rare humility and discloses a weakness
T-Mobile shows rare humility and discloses a weakness
Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17 specs comparison chart reveals a clear winner
Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17 specs comparison chart reveals a clear winner
New T-Mobile CEO has everyone on the edge of their seats with new teaser [UPDATED]
New T-Mobile CEO has everyone on the edge of their seats with new teaser [UPDATED]
New option on T-Mobile website may have spoiled its upcoming Un-carrier event
New option on T-Mobile website may have spoiled its upcoming Un-carrier event
Galaxy S26 Ultra's new secret feature is the coolest thing Samsung has done in years
Galaxy S26 Ultra's new secret feature is the coolest thing Samsung has done in years

Latest News

The truth behind the OnePlus 15 camera backlash
The truth behind the OnePlus 15 camera backlash
A simple WhatsApp security flaw exposed billions of phone numbers - yours might be among them
A simple WhatsApp security flaw exposed billions of phone numbers - yours might be among them
Amazon has the Apple M4-powered iPad Pro 11 on sale at a towering $400 off with 5G and 1TB storage
Amazon has the Apple M4-powered iPad Pro 11 on sale at a towering $400 off with 5G and 1TB storage
Xiaomi boss warns: phone prices in 2026 will most likely be higher than in 2025
Xiaomi boss warns: phone prices in 2026 will most likely be higher than in 2025
Galaxy S26 Ultra's new secret feature is the coolest thing Samsung has done in years
Galaxy S26 Ultra's new secret feature is the coolest thing Samsung has done in years
These Garmin smartwatches are now watching your health more closely
These Garmin smartwatches are now watching your health more closely
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless