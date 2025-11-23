Google Pixel 9 Pro - $350 OFF!
Trending:
Check out the best Black Friday deals here!
Check out the best Black Friday deals here!
Don't wait — score the lowest prices of the year on many of the best gadgets around.

Next year’s iPhone, iPad, and Mac updates will reportedly be all about fixing bugs and battery drain

Apple plans major software cleanup to fix overheating and glitches.

By
1comment
Add as a preferred source on Google
iOS Apple iPhone
iPhone 17 family
Apple is reportedly hitting the brakes on flashy new designs to focus on fixing the foundation of the iPhone with a "Snow Leopard" style update.

Apple plans a massive cleanup for iOS 27


If you were a Mac user back in 2009, you might remember OS X Snow Leopard. It was an update that didn’t bring many shiny new toys, but instead focused entirely on making the computer faster, smaller, and less prone to crashing. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman's latest newsletter, Apple is planning to pull that same move for the iPhone with iOS 27 and subsequently for the iPad and Mac as well.

After the massive visual overhaul we got with iOS 26 and its "Liquid Glass" aesthetic, the software has admittedly been a bit of a mess for some people. While the features are cool, the underlying code needs a scrub. Gurman notes that engineering teams are currently combing through the OS to hunt down bloat and eliminate bugs.

Users have been loud about the issues in the current version, and the list of complaints is pretty diverse. We’re seeing reports of unexplained battery drain, UI glitches during navigation, random device overheating, and even keyboard failures. By shifting focus to quality control for iOS 27, Apple hopes to smooth out these rough edges rather than just piling more features onto a shaky foundation.

Why stability matters right now


This pivot to stability isn't just about fixing annoyed users' complaints; it’s about survival in a competitive market. While Apple has been busy redesigning the lock screen, the competition hasn't been sleeping. Google’s Android updates on the Pixel series, and even on Chrome OS, have been aggressively integrating AI while maintaining a relatively stable platform. If Apple wants to compete with Gemini and integrated AI, the base layer of iOS needs to be rock solid.

Gurman’s report points out that this cleanup is also laying the groundwork for future hardware, specifically foldable iPhones. You can’t have a complex foldable interface if the basic animations are stuttering on a standard screen. Furthermore, Apple is still playing catch-up in the AI space. A streamlined, efficient OS is required to run the heavy computational models needed for the upcoming Siri revamp and the rumored internal chatbot project, "Veritas."

Recommended Stories

Do you prefer that next year’s Apple updates focus more on new features or bug fixes?

Vote View Result

A boring update is exactly what we need


Honestly, this is the best news I’ve heard about iOS in a while. I’ve personally noticed my iPhone running warmer than usual simply while browsing the web, and those little animation stutters when closing apps are maddening when you paid a premium for a "Pro" device.

It reminds me a lot of the Android ecosystem a few years back—great ideas, but the execution felt heavy. Apple used to be the king of "it just works," but lately, it feels more like "it works, mostly, if you reboot." Taking a year to tighten the bolts is a smart move. I’d happily trade a few new gimmicky features for a phone that holds a charge for more than a day and doesn’t freeze when multitasking.

Apple iPhone 15

$481
$829
$348 off (42%)
iPhone 15 - Certified Refurbished at Back Market Unlocked Black • 256 GB • eSIM
Buy at BackMarket
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
COMMENTS (1)

Latest Discussions

Discontinued Feature (Samsung)

by RxCourier9534 • 4

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 14

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 10
Discover more from the community

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon customers apparently starting to pay the price of downsizing already
Verizon customers apparently starting to pay the price of downsizing already
Samsung returns to tradition weeks before the Galaxy S26 announcement
Samsung returns to tradition weeks before the Galaxy S26 announcement
T-Mobile welcomes winter with a snuggly Tuesdays present
T-Mobile welcomes winter with a snuggly Tuesdays present
Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Ultra: three possible release dates to watch for
Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Ultra: three possible release dates to watch for
Never settle? OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 13 experience major problem with the most common app
Never settle? OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 13 experience major problem with the most common app
Labor unions and calling out sick on Black Friday: Verizon employees react to the 13,000-job cut plan
Labor unions and calling out sick on Black Friday: Verizon employees react to the 13,000-job cut plan

Latest News

A 56% discount just made Sennheiser's MOMENTUM 4 with 60-hour battery life my strongest recommendation
A 56% discount just made Sennheiser's MOMENTUM 4 with 60-hour battery life my strongest recommendation
Black Friday tablet deals: 35+ can't miss offers on iPads, Galaxy Tabs, and more
Black Friday tablet deals: 35+ can't miss offers on iPads, Galaxy Tabs, and more
Nvidia waits for U.S. approval to sell more powerful AI chip to China
Nvidia waits for U.S. approval to sell more powerful AI chip to China
Pixel phones could get exclusive, useful feature for the Phone by Google app
Pixel phones could get exclusive, useful feature for the Phone by Google app
T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T watch as the FCC sets up its first C-band auction since 5G matured in the US
T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T watch as the FCC sets up its first C-band auction since 5G matured in the US
T-Mobile is about to become unrecognizable, and you need to prepare accordingly
T-Mobile is about to become unrecognizable, and you need to prepare accordingly
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless