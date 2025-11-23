Next year’s iPhone, iPad, and Mac updates will reportedly be all about fixing bugs and battery drain





Apple plans a massive cleanup for iOS 27



If you were a Mac user back in 2009, you might remember OS X Snow Leopard. It was an update that didn’t bring many shiny new toys, but instead focused entirely on making the computer faster, smaller, and less prone to crashing. According to



After the massive visual overhaul we got with



Users have been loud about the issues in the current version, and the list of complaints is pretty diverse. We're seeing reports of unexplained battery drain, UI glitches during navigation, random device overheating, and even keyboard failures. By shifting focus to quality control for iOS 27, Apple hopes to smooth out these rough edges rather than just piling more features onto a shaky foundation.

Why stability matters right now



This pivot to stability isn't just about fixing annoyed users' complaints; it’s about survival in a competitive market. While Apple has been busy redesigning the lock screen, the competition hasn't been sleeping. Google’s Android updates on the Pixel series, and even on Chrome OS, have been aggressively integrating AI while maintaining a relatively stable platform. If Apple wants to compete with Gemini and integrated AI, the base layer of iOS needs to be rock solid.



Gurman’s report points out that this cleanup is also laying the groundwork for future hardware, specifically foldable iPhones. You can’t have a complex foldable interface if the basic animations are stuttering on a standard screen. Furthermore, Apple is still playing catch-up in the AI space. A streamlined, efficient OS is required to run the heavy computational models needed for the upcoming Siri revamp and the rumored internal chatbot project, "Veritas."



Recommended Stories Do you prefer that next year’s Apple updates focus more on new features or bug fixes? New features Bug fixes New features 25% Bug fixes 75%





A boring update is exactly what we need



Honestly, this is the best news I’ve heard about iOS in a while. I’ve personally noticed my iPhone running warmer than usual simply while browsing the web, and those little animation stutters when closing apps are maddening when you paid a premium for a "Pro" device.



It reminds me a lot of the Android ecosystem a few years back—great ideas, but the execution felt heavy. Apple used to be the king of "it just works," but lately, it feels more like "it works, mostly, if you reboot." Taking a year to tighten the bolts is a smart move. I’d happily trade a few new gimmicky features for a phone that holds a charge for more than a day and doesn’t freeze when multitasking.

Apple is reportedly hitting the brakes on flashy new designs to focus on fixing the foundation of the iPhone with a "Snow Leopard" style update.